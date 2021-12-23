Three new officers added to Grand Island Police Deparment

Fox enjoys being able to “speak to people from all over the world right here in Grand Island.”

“I feel in today’s world this can be one of the most important things someone can do,” he said.

Rose spoke about how, as a high school student, she showed an aptitude for service.

Because of that, she joined the Army National Guard and served for six years.

“I still longed to serve the community where I lived,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference right here in Grand Island. I’ve been able to fulfill that aspiration by becoming a police officer with the (GIPD). Whether it’s returning a lost child home or finding someone a warm place to sleep and a hot meal, this job has enabled me to impact my community for the better and has enriched my life more than I ever felt possible.”

She added, quoting Gandhi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Eastman, born and raised in a small town southeast of Grand Island, has “always been involved in my community,” whether it’s playing on local sports teams or serving as an EMT for his local fire department.