Three new officers added to Grand Island Police Deparment

Mayor Roger Steele welcomed three new officers to the Grand Island Police Department during a special GITV broadcast Tuesday from City Hall.
“Grand Island is proud of its professional police department and the fine men and women who protect our city,” Steele said. “To become a Grand Island Police officer one must meet very high standards.”
Officers Grant Fox, Alexis Rose and Derreck Eastman were introduced by GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf.
“The men and women of the (GIPD) serve with a high degree of honor and integrity,” he said. “They have chosen a career with the (GIPD) for their desire to serve the community of Grand Island.”
Fox has been with GIPD for about one year, he said Tuesday. He graduated from University of Nebraska Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and graduated from Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in April.
“I chose Grand Island because I grew up around this area, I know this area, and I genuinely care about this area,” he said. “I chose to be a police officer so I could experience something new every day. I get to help people, care for people, hold people accountable, including myself, and oftentimes I get to just speak to people in the community and see the world from their point of view.”
Fox enjoys being able to “speak to people from all over the world right here in Grand Island.”
“I feel in today’s world this can be one of the most important things someone can do,” he said.
Rose spoke about how, as a high school student, she showed an aptitude for service.
Because of that, she joined the Army National Guard and served for six years.
“I still longed to serve the community where I lived,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference right here in Grand Island. I’ve been able to fulfill that aspiration by becoming a police officer with the (GIPD). Whether it’s returning a lost child home or finding someone a warm place to sleep and a hot meal, this job has enabled me to impact my community for the better and has enriched my life more than I ever felt possible.”
She added, quoting Gandhi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
Eastman, born and raised in a small town southeast of Grand Island, has “always been involved in my community,” whether it’s playing on local sports teams or serving as an EMT for his local fire department.
“I have always enjoyed being part of a team and serving in the community,” he said. “Being a police officer allows me to continue to be part of a team and serve the community.”
Steele said he was proud to have the officers as the latest additions to the Grand Island Police Department.
“These new police officers have proven by their training the ability to preserve the peace and provide a safe environment for our citizens,” he said. “I congratulate our new police officers on their selection as Grand Island Police officers.”
Falldorf noted that the GIPD is “currently short on police officers” and is “actively hiring.”
“Officers within our department find throughout their career that (we) have a lot to offer,” he said, “with a very competitive salary and benefits package, as well as many specialty positions that fill many of the officers’ interests.”