Three Northwest High School graduates named distinguished alumni

In addition to her role as Northwest’s business manager, Placke also was one of the original members of the Northwest Education Foundation.

Former Northwest Superintendent Matt Fisher introduced Placke at Friday’s ceremony. He said she is someone who “lives the Viking spirit every single day” and has worked hard to ensure students have the best educational experience possible.

“Sharon’s dedication to students and staff, and doing what is best for the Northwest district, is unwavering,” Fisher said. “She is willing to butt heads with anyone who fails to make the interests of the Northwest students a priority. She bends over backwards to make sure that staff and students have everything they need to be successful.”

Placke said that as Northwest’s business manager, she always sat in the audience to watch others be named distinguished alumni, but never imagined she would be named one of the recipients.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for the work I have done here at Northwest,” she said. “But anything you do in life is never done alone. There are always people who are there to help you. I have had much support over the last several years here at Northwest.