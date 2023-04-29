For one night, jazz music resonated through the streets of downtown Grand Island.

Friends and families huddled together as they attended the Big Band Night at the Railside Plaza on Friday night.

The Big Band Night was a jazz concert put together by Grand Island Public Schools and organized by John Jacobs, band director at Grand Island Senior High. According to Jacobs, GISH has hosted a big band night for years, but he also wanted to perform for people outside of the school.

“I felt that we have such talented kids at Grand Island Senior High,” said Jacobs. “I didn’t just want to play for the people that came to Grand Island Senior High, I wanted people outside our walls to hear us and experience the same thing that I get to experience every day when I go to work.”

This is the second year for the Big Band Night, and Jacobs didn’t have trouble pitching the jazz concert to the Railside or to the city last year.

“We’re kicking off the season that Railside will have here because they will be bringing in great bands all summer long,” Jacobs said. “So it seemed like a really nice fit for us to come down here and play.”

Three bands performed during the concert; the GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble, the GISH Jazz Band and the GISH Jazz Orchestra. In its second performance of the year, the GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble opened the concert.

The GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble is composed of students from Walnut, Westridge and Barr middle schools. According to John Schultz, band teacher at Walnut, the three schools decided to combine the bands around 2010 to promote unity.

“We are always competing against each other,” said Schultz. “And we thought it was a great way to bring kids together rather than competing, to showcase all the talent that is in the middle schools.”

During the performance, Schultz, Westridge band teacher Amy Schneider and Barr band teacher Andy Schneider took turns conducting the jazz ensemble. They performed six classic songs for the audience, such as "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

The last song performed was a polka song called "Apples & Peaches," a tribute to Norman Sodomka, who arranged the song and was a band instructor at Walnut for 30 years before his death in 2022.

“Norm is in the polka hall of fame in Nebraska; he loved polkas, he loved jazz, he loved everything about it,” said Andy Schneider. “He was really good at arranging music and making things that sounded awesome for kids.”

Next up was the GISH Jazz Band, which tends to be the younger band but still has people from all grades. Jacobs said that no one needs to audition for the jazz band and that people who are interested can join.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” said Jacobs. “And so, there’s some kids that will play a different instrument or they just want to come play.”

According to Jacobs, the band performed around 12 songs during the show. Some of the students were given solos during the performance and were able to show their passion for jazz.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking because a lot of people listening will see if you have a soul, which is like twice as hard,” said Malik Hansen, a 16-year-old member of the GISH Jazz Band. “But once you get playing, it becomes like you’re really just being yourself.”

The last group to go was the GISH Jazz Orchestra, which has more older students since they have to audition for the group. According to Jacobs, the group leans toward the orchestral jazz style, which is a fusion of jazz's rhythmic characteristics with the structure of an orchestra.

The orchestra played around 18 songs during the show, though it was not every piece that group could play, according to Jacobs. The music only died down once the sun had fallen from the sky.

The show was sponsored by Big Red Treats, an ice cream shop in downtown Grand Island. During the show, people could order Mexican dishes from Carolina’s Antojitos Food Truck.

Jacobs remarked on the importance of jazz, as it's an American art form.

“The way it even originated was from a melding of all kinds of cultures, and that’s what created jazz,” said Jacobs. “And here we are in Grand Island, and suddenly we have a melding of cultures, right? And we're able to come together through all those cultures through the musical jazz night.”