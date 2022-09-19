 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three trailers packed with $766K in beef stolen in Grand Island

Three semi-trailers filled with beef, valued at more than $766,000, were stolen over the weekend from 203 E. Roberts St.

Two of the trailers belong to Nebraska Atlantic while the third trailer is the property of Olson Motor Lines. The trailers were all loaded with beef from Gibbon Packing, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The trailers and their cargo had not been recovered as of Monday morning.

In a similar case recently, trailers were stolen from two communities the same weekend. Police are checking to see if that’s the case this time, Duering said.

