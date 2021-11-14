Through adoption, Grand Island family seeks a part of them

All efforts were paused during the height of the pandemic, but the Endorfs are still trying, this time via a more traditional adoption. The family being strong in their faith, they chose a Christian adoption consulting company to guide them along the way.

Kyla said it has been worth getting that extra help. “You might end up paying a little bit more in the end, but adoption is a long process. It’s emotional. It’s a lot of paperwork. But the way they have it laid out, they give you so much information and so many places that you can go and people that will help you. It has it’s been pretty smooth.”

Not as smooth has been going through the ups and downs, Kyla said. “I had to grieve the loss of not being able to have my own kid. We had to grieve the loss of the IVF failed, the embryo adoption failed.”

There is still light on the horizon, though.

As the couple’s adoption package is completed, it is only a matter of time before they are matched with a birth mother, Kyla said. “Whether we will be matched and the birth mother is seven months pregnant or six months pregnant, and we get to continue the end of the journey with her, or whether we’ll get to be in the delivery room … or if we will get matched, travel and get our baby in one day. We have no idea.”