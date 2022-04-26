Thrown concrete chunk injures 9-year-old boy; Grand Island man in custody

A 9-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries when a 39-year-old Grand Island man threw a chunk of concrete through the window of a moving vehicle Saturday night on North Custer Avenue.

The boy, who was riding in the rear of the vehicle, received orbital and nasal fractures and a cerebral concussion.

An adult told police he was driving south on the 700 block of North Custer when Sigfredo Navarro, who was on foot, threw the concrete chunk through his vehicle window, shattering it. The crime was reported at about 11:25 p.m.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the concrete probably came from a nearby construction project. It’s not known if Navarro knew the people inside the vehicle.

Navarro was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.