Tickets go on sale today for four State Fair ‘dirt’ events

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for four attractions at this year’s Nebraska State Fair — Ultimate Bullfighters, the Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby.

To buy tickets, visit statefair.org

Event tickets will include gate admission.

The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour returns to the fair at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, but in a new location, Five Points Bank Arena. Tickets are $25.

In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting.

The Ultimate Bullfighters Tour has 100 active athletes representing 25 states and three countries.

Horse Nations Indian Relay will have two events this year — at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $20.

In Indian Relay, a rider makes three laps around the track, switching to a new horse with each lap. Two holders restrain the horses before they run, and a mugger catches them afterward.

Leading riders and teams will come from seven different Indian nations covering Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Arizona and Canada.

New to the fair this year will be the Outlaw Tractor Pull at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Anderson Sports Field. Tickets are $28 adults and $15 children.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations. With rear tires taller than the average person and engines that shake the ground, the equipment they use looks nothing like your grandpa’s tractor.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association has 16 classes and more than 350 competing vehicles.

The Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series Champion will be awarded Monday Sept. 5, at the Anderson Sports Field. The series begins June 18 in Ravenna and covers 10 events across Nebraska. Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for children and $36 for the pit.

The Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island.