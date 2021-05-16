Tickets on sale for Grover Cleveland Alexander musical

Tickets are on sale for “Alexander, Baseball Legend,” which will be presented June 11-13 at Northwest High School.

General admission tickets are $15. There are no reserved seats.

Tickets are on sale at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Grand Island and Union Bank & Trust in Grand Island. They’ll also be available at the door.

All proceeds go to the Northwest High School Education Foundation.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. June 13.

The Friday, June 11, performance is Veterans Night. The Saturday, June 12, show is Baseball Night. Attendees are encouraged to wear baseball uniforms or their favorite team shirts. Sunday, June 13, is Salute to Small Towns Day.

“Alexander, Baseball Legend” had its premiere in 2019 at the St. Paul American Legion Club.

The original musical is based on the life and times of Grover Cleveland Alexander, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame who also fought in World War I. He died in 1950 at the age of 63.

Included are scenes from the 1926 World Series, when the Elba/St. Paul native pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals.