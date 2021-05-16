Tickets on sale for Grover Cleveland Alexander musical

Tickets are on sale for “Alexander, Baseball Legend,” which will be presented June 11-13 at Northwest High School.
General admission tickets are $15. There are no reserved seats.
Tickets are on sale at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Grand Island and Union Bank & Trust in Grand Island. They’ll also be available at the door.
All proceeds go to the Northwest High School Education Foundation.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. June 13.
The Friday, June 11, performance is Veterans Night. The Saturday, June 12, show is Baseball Night. Attendees are encouraged to wear baseball uniforms or their favorite team shirts. Sunday, June 13, is Salute to Small Towns Day.
“Alexander, Baseball Legend” had its premiere in 2019 at the St. Paul American Legion Club.
The original musical is based on the life and times of Grover Cleveland Alexander, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame who also fought in World War I. He died in 1950 at the age of 63.
Included are scenes from the 1926 World Series, when the Elba/St. Paul native pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals.
After being taunted by New York Yankees Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, Alexander won the game for the Cards by striking out Tony Lazzeri, then witnessed the Babe being thrown out at second.
Other scenes include his early life on the farm, meeting his future wife at a dance in St. Paul and letters home from the front lines of France. While the show features the old favorites, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and “St. Louis Woman,” new songs include “I Am Learning About Baseball,” “High and Tight,” “The Horse, the Babe and Me” and “Barn Dance.”
“The Town Team Serenade” represents the first-rate Sherman-Howard League, a mid-Nebraska legend.
Alexander’s life story tells us that greatness can come from anywhere, and in spite of interrupting circumstances, including PTSD, with perseverance and determination your story can endure through the ages.
Scott Sahling of Grand Island plays Alexander. Stephanie Tartaglia of St. Paul portrays his wife, Amy. Carter Nabity of Grand Island plays the young Alexander.
Other cast members are from Lincoln, Omaha, Dannebrog and Kearney.
Jeff Vyhlidal and Cheryl Schuett are music directors. Carol Lowry Quandt is the musical’s writer and director.