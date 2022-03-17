Tickets on sale today for Ricochet at Heartland Events Center April 30

Country group Ricochet, known for hits like “What Do I Know” and “Daddy’ Money,” will be taking the stage at the Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 30.

Special guests include Tate Stevens and the Queens of Country. Show time is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6.

Reserved seat tickets are $20 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, through the HEC box office or online at etix.com

In 1996 the members of country super group Ricochet watched their debut single, “What Do I Know,” rise to the Top 5 earning the band the honor of the highest charting debut single of the year. Their follow-up release, “Daddy’s Money,” became an immediate across the board hit, rising to number 1 on the radio and records country singles chart.

The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them the recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music, a mantle they will wear today. “The Hardest Working Band in Country Music” is still going strong.

Stevens is an American country music artist who won the second season of the “X-Factor,” winning a $5 million recording deal. After touring with a band for several years immediately after high school, Stevens returned to Raymore, Missouri, to settle down and raise his young family.

He joined a local band in 2005 and formed his own band in 2008, releasing an independent album and touring on weekends and holidays. In early 2012, he auditioned for “The X Factor,” progressing through the various stages of the competition, until winning on Dec. 20, 2012. He released his debut album in 2013.

Queens of Country hail from Kansas City, Missouri, and sing hit songs from the likes of Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline and others. Queens of Country take the audience on a musical trip through 50 years of favorite female artists.

For more information on Ricochet, visit https://www.ricochetonline.com.