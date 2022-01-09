Tidying up Trinity: Grand Island's Trinity Lutheran gets improvements to aging building

Trinity Lutheran School has gotten a facelift including new flooring, fresh paint, new water fountains and an LED sign to greet visitors and share events happening at the school.
Pastor Adam Snoberger said of the building,“(Andy Rathe, school principal and pastor) has been able to help us take a fresh look at everything, and see some of the possibilities that were there for upgrading. He’s been able to look with some fresh eyes. Andy’s visioning in terms of that has been a real blessing to us.”
As with any project, there have been some surprises during the switch. Rathe said some of the ballasts had date labels from the 1960s. He also said the old water fountains were discovered to have leaks. Rather than paying to have the decades-old fountains repaired, the school has new, COVID-friendly water fountains that include a spot for students and staff to fill water bottles.
Snoberger said the sign also will be a welcome change.
“It will be mainly letting people know what things are coming up, special events that are taking place in our school and our church,” he said. “Another advantage is that we’ll be able to put both our announcements in English and Spanish.”
Security will be addressed, including but not limited to adding more security cameras, Rathe said. “We’ve got a consultant group coming in in the spring to just give us an overall plan for the school as far as what you do in all sorts of different scenarios, from their perspective as law enforcement experts.”
The process is multi-phased, Rathe said. “The emphasis this year is flooring, paint, eventually some bathroom remodels, window replacements and ceiling replacement. A lot of lighting is converting to LED lights.”
Upgrades don’t come free, but the school’s foundation has come to the rescue. Russ Ropte is the treasurer of Trinity Lutheran School’s foundation, which is dedicated solely to supporting the school.
“The quality of education has already been proven,” he said. “We’re strictly from the funding side of it. We back them up from the financial standpoint.”
The time for updates had come for the school that was established by German settlers even before Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island was constructed, and the foundation was on board from the get-go.
“We kind of got ourselves behind the eight ball on keeping the facilities up to date. This is really what we needed: to get things back up to date and get the school a more modern look," Ropte said.
Trinity Lutheran School offers a part-time preschool up to eight grade education. The newest portions of the school, which houses grades 4-8, were constructed in the 1960s and 1970s. The oldest section, housing elementary grades, dates to the 1930s.
Ropte said there had been talk of doing a complete overhaul of the older section, but that the bones were good enough — options like demolition aren’t necessary. The current facilities are structurally sound, Ropte said,
“These are good improvements to make the facilities last. The attitude at Trinity is to do what we need to do to make things work.”
Rathe said the current phase, which includes the flooring and other improvements, has so far required $150,00-$175,000.
In the long run, the improvements should be more economical. “The new lighting is going to save us money and allow us to enhance other offerings we have,” Rathe said.
It’s all about quality for the students, Rathe said. “We want to match the appearance of our facility to match the quality of the education that we give our kids here.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.