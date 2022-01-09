Tidying up Trinity: Grand Island's Trinity Lutheran gets improvements to aging building

Trinity Lutheran School has gotten a facelift including new flooring, fresh paint, new water fountains and an LED sign to greet visitors and share events happening at the school.

Pastor Adam Snoberger said of the building,“(Andy Rathe, school principal and pastor) has been able to help us take a fresh look at everything, and see some of the possibilities that were there for upgrading. He’s been able to look with some fresh eyes. Andy’s visioning in terms of that has been a real blessing to us.”

As with any project, there have been some surprises during the switch. Rathe said some of the ballasts had date labels from the 1960s. He also said the old water fountains were discovered to have leaks. Rather than paying to have the decades-old fountains repaired, the school has new, COVID-friendly water fountains that include a spot for students and staff to fill water bottles.

Snoberger said the sign also will be a welcome change.

“It will be mainly letting people know what things are coming up, special events that are taking place in our school and our church,” he said. “Another advantage is that we’ll be able to put both our announcements in English and Spanish.”