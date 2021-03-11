Tier II vaccinations against COVID-19 begin next week in Grand Island

Beginning next week, the Central District Health Department will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to people in the Tier II group, said CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson.

Tier II consists of people who work in funeral homes, grocery and food processing. Many JBS employees have been vaccinated, but some have not.

“And there might be some smaller plants that we haven’t considered yet,” Anderson said.

CDHD is now receiving all three types of vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Only one batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived in Grand Island. About 600 doses came early last week, she said. The majority of that shipment has been distributed.

“But with the Moderna and the Pfizer, usually by the end of the week, we’re pretty well out of vaccine, and we anticipate that being the case again this week,” Anderson said.

CDHD gets a message each week saying how many vaccines will arrive the following week. “So right now, it’s just a week-by-week allotment. Later on, I think it’ll be more standardized,” she said.