Tiffany Square officially a ‘Great Place to Work’

Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine have once again honored Tiffany Square in Grand Island and Vetter Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

This is the fifth straight year Tiffany Square has earned the recognition, placing 24 on the list this year.

Tiffany Square is a member of the Vetter Senior Living family of companies.

“I am so proud of everything our team members do to make the work environment in our facilities a special place to be,” said Glenn Van Ekeren, president of Vetter Senior Living.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work Certified companies in the aging services industry.

In the survey, 81% of team members say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.