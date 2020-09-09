Tim Mayfield appointed to vacant Ward B seat on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education

“I have always followed what the district is doing and the innovative things that they do in order to meet the needs of kids,” Mayfield said. “When I look at that, I think there are a lot of challenges that the district has and we have done a great job of addressing those. I want to be part of a team that will continue to address those.”

He said the main challenge currently facing GIPS is the COVID-19 pandemic and that the district “has done a great job of addressing that by giving parents options for their kids.”

He added another challenge facing the district is providing expanded opportunities for students.

As a board member, Mayfield said, he would like to work to meet the needs of students, adding that he supports the academies at Grand Island Senior High.

He said many students across Nebraska, and the United States, may go off to college, do not know what they want to do in life and spend time and money trying to figure this out. With the academies, students have “hands-on, experiential learning” to learn about different career paths.

“I would really love to see the academies continue to have that community involvement with local businesses,” Mayfield said.