Tim Mayfield appointed to vacant Ward B seat on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education

Tim Mayfield will be the next Ward B representative on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, albeit sooner than expected.
At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted 5-3, with board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz and Julie Gortemaker voting no, to approve Mayfield’s nomination.
He will fill the remainder of former board member Heidi Schutz’s term, which expires in January 2021. Schutz took a job in the Kansas City area.
Mayfield was nominated in the May 12 primary to advance to the general election to fill one of two vacant seats, facing off against incumbent Lisa Albers and newcomer Dave Hulinsky.
In addition to Mayfield, Hulinsky and retired pediatrician Dr. Karen Higgins were interviewed by the board for the vacant position Tuesday night. Jessica Valdez also applied for the position, but did not interview with the board.
All three applicants were nominated and voted on, with board members voting yes to one applicant. Higgins was supported by Brosz, Brown and Gortemaker voting yes and the other board members voting no. Hulinsky received no “yes” votes from the board.
In his interview with the board, Mayfield said he moved to Grand Island 17 years ago and he and his wife, Liz, have since adopted three kids who all attend GIPS. Because of this, he said, he always has followed what the district and the school board are doing.
“I have always followed what the district is doing and the innovative things that they do in order to meet the needs of kids,” Mayfield said. “When I look at that, I think there are a lot of challenges that the district has and we have done a great job of addressing those. I want to be part of a team that will continue to address those.”
He said the main challenge currently facing GIPS is the COVID-19 pandemic and that the district “has done a great job of addressing that by giving parents options for their kids.”
He added another challenge facing the district is providing expanded opportunities for students.
As a board member, Mayfield said, he would like to work to meet the needs of students, adding that he supports the academies at Grand Island Senior High.
He said many students across Nebraska, and the United States, may go off to college, do not know what they want to do in life and spend time and money trying to figure this out. With the academies, students have “hands-on, experiential learning” to learn about different career paths.
“I would really love to see the academies continue to have that community involvement with local businesses,” Mayfield said.
As a bank employee, he said, he also would like to see more education on financial literacy, such as how credit cards work.
Board member Carlos Barcenas asked Mayfield what the district’s mission statement, “Every student, every day, a success,” means to him. Mayfield said that every day, every student in Grand Island has the opportunity to “get the best education pos-
sible.”
“It means that the district is doing everything they can to provide the best education to overcome obstacles and being able to respond to make that opportunity available,” he said.
Brosz said he felt that by appointing either Hulinsky or Mayfield, the board would be making a political statement as both men are facing off in the general election alongside Albers to fill one of two seats. He said that Higgins was qualified to fill the remainder of Schutz’s position without the board endorsing either Hulinsky or Mayfield.
Higgins said in her interview that she did not intend to launch a write-in campaign to be elected to a full term, but would instead use her four months on the board to learn more about the position and see if she would want to run for the seat in the future or get involved with GIPS, or the Grand Island community, in another capacity.
Brosz said he felt that regardless of the board’s vote Tuesday night, it needed to find a way to get Higgins involved with the district due to her interest and expertise as a pediatrician. Gortemaker said she agreed with Brosz.
