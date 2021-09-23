Timberline’s reunion tour to make stops in Wood River, Central City

Jim Salestrom, whose band Timberline can trace its roots back central Nebraska in the early 1970s, is celebrating a half century in show business with the “Bringing the ‘band’ back together for a 50th Reunion Tour,” with stops in Wood River and Central City.

The Wood River performance, hosted by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council, is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. The Central City show will follow the next day with a 7 p.m. performance in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre. Proceeds from the Central City show will benefit the Merrick County Child Development Center.

Tickets for both shows are $23 for adults and $13 for students 12 and younger and are available online at jimsalestrom.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain available, but advance purchase is recommended.

The band Timberline was formed by Salestrom, then 15, and older brother, Chuck, in Kearney in 1971. The original band featured Jim as lead singer and primary songwriter, Chuck on bass and vocals, Bill Howland on keyboards and background vocals, Dugg Duggan on lead guitar, and Dick Jensen on drums. Broken Bow’s Craig Link soon replaced Jensen on drums. The band made their early recording demos in Denver with Dugg producing.