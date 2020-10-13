Time’s up: Library to start charging late fees again

The potential of a second wave of COVID cases has been considered, Swan said.

“If things get bad again, if we have to go back to curbside, we would just go back to what we were doing a couple of months ago,” she said. “We figured out great ways to do curbside with people able to call in and pick up their stuff.”

She added, “Fines will definitely be back on, but we will have the drive-thru open.”

Swan encourages people to get their library card.

“A library card opens up so many opportunities for people of all walks of life,” she said. “I see people who have nothing who come in and it’s a real lifeline for them to be able to look for jobs or contact family. Or they’re a student and need resources for school. And then we have people who do a lot of recreational reading.”

The library will work with patrons to remove any outstanding fees, Swan said.

“Call and let us know you have these items and we’ll work with you on taking off fines, just to get the items back, as long as they’re in good condition,” she said. “We try to work with everybody.”

For more information about library services, visit the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., or call 308-385-5333.

