Time to saddle up: Kids learn about the science of horses

AURORA -- The students who attend a week-long summer session in Aurora learn about horses inside and out.

Presented by the Edgerton Explorit Center, the camp is called the "Science of Horses." In addition to riding and caring for the animals, the youngsters get anatomy lessons.

The instructors paint the horses to indicate what's inside.

"So they actually get to see on the horse the bones, and where they are," says Mary Molliconi, executive director of the Edgerton Explorit Center. It's more effective than showing them a piece of paper, she said.

The Center offers four sessions of the "Science of Horses" every summer. This is the 10th year of Edgerton's equine experience.

The Center tries to provide opportunities that aren't available elsewhere -- things that are "a little bit different and unique," she said. Not everyone has access to horses, Molliconi said.

"And there's so much science in animals. There's science everywhere, but especially with animals," she said.

A dozen kids are in the current session, which began Monday. After gathering at the Explorit Center, the kids are driven to Molliconi's property on the edge of town, where she keeps four horses.

On Tuesday morning, the kids learned how to groom a horse. "They usually like to be brushed," Molliconi said.

Cleaning hooves is important, she said, because a rock might be bothering the animal.

At the horse camp, Molliconi is assisted by several young adults, including her son, Jacob.

In addition to being introduced to cinches, bridles and stirrups, the kids learned how to outfit a horse with a blanket and saddle. A saddle, they learned, weighs 50 or 60 pounds.

Some of the campers had been around horses before. Some had not.

The horses -- named Gunner, Harley, Winston and Bo -- like having youngsters around.

"They love the kids -- all the attention. Who wouldn't want this?" Molliconi said.

Dakota Reynolds, 7, preferred Gunner. "Because he looks cool," he said.

Molliconi told the kids that a horse has a rhythm, and riding is smoother if you find that rhythm.

Brynleigh Scheidemann, 9, said horses are calming and soothing.

There's more to riding a horse than you might think. When sitting atop a steed, Molliconi said, your ear, shoulder, hip and heel should all be in a straight line.

She also told the youngsters how to hold the reins and how to steer a horse. Your hands should never leave the area in front of the saddle, which is called the tabletop.

Reynolds enjoyed his ride. The most surprising thing about riding the horse, he said, was "that he actually listened." The animal turned and stopped when Reynolds directed him to.

Arley McEndarfer, 11, likes the feel of trotting -- "bouncing and going fast," she said.

If the sight of little kids on horses wasn't cute enough, some of them were wearing adorable helmets. Piper Thomas, 5, had a unicorn-style helmet.

Austin Walters, 6, sported Paw Patrol headgear.

Looking inside a horse's mouth, a kid mentioned that the animal's teeth were dirty. All horses have dirty teeth, Molliconi said. It's not practical to brush them.

Molliconi tries to show the kids everything that goes into owning a horse, including horse appreciation.

The class teaches kids about responsiblity, gives them confidence and instills leadership, because you have to be a good leader to ride a horse, she said.

Two of the people helping Molliconi were Tim Havlik, 23, and his sister, Sarah.

Sarah, 22, has always had a passion for horses.

"I just love how beautiful they are. They're fast. They're intelligent," she said. They're loving animals, and she loves them.

Molliconi teaches kids about dog anatomy at another summer activity. This year, the Explorit Center also added a class about cats.

This summer's final session of the "Science of Horses" comes up next week. But it's already sold out.

So youngsters who want to spend the week with horses will have to wait until next year.