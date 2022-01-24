Tiny organism can cause big problems for pine trees

The Austrian pines have two long needles in a fascicle, while scotch pines have two medium length needles that are slightly twisted. Ponderosa pines usually have two to three needles in a fascicle and the pine cones are prickly.

If you count two needles and can’t quite tell if they are twisted or not, look at the bark. The bark on the scotch pine is flaky and orange or cinnamon colored. The bark on an Austrian pine is plate-like and more grayish brown.

The symptoms of pine wilt can be spotted with a little training. The first symptom is the tree or a major branch will have a grayish green tint to it. As the nematodes progress and multiply, the tree turns tan and then eventually brown.

One important thing to remember is that the dead brown needles can occur at any time during the growing season and will remain on the tree for a year or more. The wood from the tree will also be very light in weight and have almost no sap or sticky resin in the wood.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a good way to avoid getting pine wilt. The treatments could help to protect high value, susceptible trees, but rarely are cost effective to apply to all trees.