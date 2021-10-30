Tips for a safe, fun Halloween in Grand Island, Hall County

Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund told The Independent people should avoid decorations with materials that are highly flammable.

“Avoid using candles. Instead, maybe look at battery-operated options,” he said. “Make sure your decorations are not placed anything that might be flammable or generate heat.”

Decorations should not block exits or windows, or inhibit the ability to open a door or window.

“You’d hate to see some Halloween decoration impede your ability to egress after a fire,” Rosenlund said.

Costumes should not be large or flowing, like a spooky ghost, as it can result in tipping over a candle or itself catch fire. Always helpful is teaching kids how to stop, drop and roll.

Rosenlund encourages kids to travel with an adult and in groups.

“Make sure you’re going into a neighborhood you’re comfortable and familiar with,” he said, “and encourage your kids to carry flashlights or glow sticks, especially if they’re going to go after dark or near dusk.”

Use safe props, made from rubber or plastic, Rosenlund said.