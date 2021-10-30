Tips for a safe, fun Halloween in Grand Island, Hall County

Halloween is a great time for escape and reverie, but most important is being safe.
Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Emergency Management and Central District Health Department shared their top tips for a safe Halloween weekend.
GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent, “We want to do what we can for everyone to enjoy Halloween.”
For trick-or-treaters, the best way to do this is:
- Trick or treat in groups
- Wear reflective clothing or have a glow stick or flashlight to be visible
- Cross the street at designated crosswalks after looking both ways
- Only accept homemade treats from people you know
- Young kids should be accompanied by an adult
For drivers, being safe means to:
- Slow down and stay alert
- Watch for kids coming from between cars or exiting parked cars
- Know that masks can limit a kid’s vision, assume they don’t see you
“And most importantly,” Duering added, “have a happy and safe Halloween!”
Scarier than any mummy or sewer clown are the real-life consequences that can come from not taking precautions to be safe.
Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund told The Independent people should avoid decorations with materials that are highly flammable.
“Avoid using candles. Instead, maybe look at battery-operated options,” he said. “Make sure your decorations are not placed anything that might be flammable or generate heat.”
Decorations should not block exits or windows, or inhibit the ability to open a door or window.
“You’d hate to see some Halloween decoration impede your ability to egress after a fire,” Rosenlund said.
Costumes should not be large or flowing, like a spooky ghost, as it can result in tipping over a candle or itself catch fire. Always helpful is teaching kids how to stop, drop and roll.
Rosenlund encourages kids to travel with an adult and in groups.
“Make sure you’re going into a neighborhood you’re comfortable and familiar with,” he said, “and encourage your kids to carry flashlights or glow sticks, especially if they’re going to go after dark or near dusk.”
Use safe props, made from rubber or plastic, Rosenlund said.
“You don’t want to have some prop or device that may be a hazard to you or someone else, whether it can cut or stab you, and if it’s a tripping hazard you want to be cautious,” he said.
Trick-or-treaters should not accept homemade goods.
This is not for any “nefarious” reason, Rosenlund explained.
“You never know how clean their kitchen is,” he said. “Focus on store-bought candy and packaged candy that has been properly stored and produced.”
Especially important: trick-or-treaters should be aware of where they are located in case they need to dial 911.
“If you’re in a different neighborhood than yours, know the street, find a house number and be able to give a good, accurate location of any emergency,” Rosenlund said. “That shortens the time it takes for us to send emergency responders your way.”
Mike Bockoven, CDHD communications specialist, told The Independent that COVID-19 transmissions are still high in the three-county area.
“It would be a good idea to travel in smaller groups when you’re outside,” he said. “That is a fairly safe space to be in, in terms of COVID, and to enjoy the holiday in a safe way, by being outside as much as you can.”
Many trick-or-treaters will be wearing masks with their costumes.
People giving out treats are advised to also wear a mask, Bockoven said.
“If you’re worried about COVID, wearing a mask when you distribute candy is a good idea,” he said, “and with Halloween, there’s all sorts of creative ways to do that.”
CDHD also advises people not to eat all of their treats in a single night.
“Maybe spread it out a little bit,” he said. “Have a very fun and safe time, but maybe don’t eat all the candy all at once. That’s going to help you on a number of different health fronts.”