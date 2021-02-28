Tips on how to build yourself a plant sanctuary in your home

“If you use a south window or a west window, you have to be a little careful because plants can be burned because of the glass magnifying sunlight a bit all day long. If you’re at a north window, you may have a little trouble having enough light. East is ideal; south, west — you may have to use a sheer curtain or set plants back a ways from the window.”

Use of artificial light is also appropriate in places such as basements. Thomas recommends putting fluorescent or LED lights above plants.

“Go with about 10 hours of (artificial) light a day,” he said. “We would strongly recommend you stay away from incandescent lighting. The advantage of fluorescent or LED lighting is that there’s no heat. You can set them right above the plants. That’s why we don’t recommend incandescent lighting — because you get so much heat off that bulb.”

With fluorescent or LED lighting there’s “a little bit more investment but you’ll probably have better success,” Thomas said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Soil and water

The key to soil in indoor gardening is “it’s got to drain,” Thomas said. “The water has to be able to get away.