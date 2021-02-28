Tips on how to build yourself a plant sanctuary in your home

“Growing vegetables indoors, or growing houseplants indoors, or doing indoor interiorscaping” — each is a form of indoor gardening, according to Elizabeth Exstrom, extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Gardening in all forms is growing in popularity, at least partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
“Last year alone within Nebraska Extension we saw over 107 to 114 % increase in the gardening questions that we were asked,” Exstrom said. In particular, Nebraska Extension educators “embraced the new generation — the millennials — that are working into houseplants.”
“We are seeing quite a bit of an increase in interest in indoor gardening,” she added, “especially interiorscapes” — using plants decoratively in interior settings.
In all successful cases, more is involved than soil and pots, seeds and water, said Bob Thomas, plant specialist at Grand Island Ace Hardware. Matters such as light and temperature should be always be considered, and there are also right and wrong ways to provide water, he said.
Regarding pots and all containers, “you have to give room for the roots to grow and the plants to thrive,” he said.
Let there be light
Regarding light, “an east window is generally considered the easiest to do because you get a lot of morning sun there,” he added. “You’re probably getting four or five hours of direct sun (from an east-facing window) this time of year, and that’s enough for the most part.
“If you use a south window or a west window, you have to be a little careful because plants can be burned because of the glass magnifying sunlight a bit all day long. If you’re at a north window, you may have a little trouble having enough light. East is ideal; south, west — you may have to use a sheer curtain or set plants back a ways from the window.”
Use of artificial light is also appropriate in places such as basements. Thomas recommends putting fluorescent or LED lights above plants.
“Go with about 10 hours of (artificial) light a day,” he said. “We would strongly recommend you stay away from incandescent lighting. The advantage of fluorescent or LED lighting is that there’s no heat. You can set them right above the plants. That’s why we don’t recommend incandescent lighting — because you get so much heat off that bulb.”
With fluorescent or LED lighting there’s “a little bit more investment but you’ll probably have better success,” Thomas said.
Soil and water
The key to soil in indoor gardening is “it’s got to drain,” Thomas said. “The water has to be able to get away.
“We want to see that water drain through the soil and come out the bottom of the pot into a saucer” of some kind under the pot, he said. “If you have water in the saucer that’s not getting away, it can sit there for 12 or 18 hours. The plant may draw it back up into the container and use it — that’s great. If it doesn’t, then the water should be dumped.”
“It’s easy for most people just to buy a good commercial soil mix — there’s a hundred of them on the market,” Thomas said. “The lighter-weight ones drain better.”
Starting plants indoors, transferring outdoors
Starting vegetables or flowering plants early and indoors is a common type of indoor gardening.
“All the things we’ve talked about (regarding indoor plants) would apply at this point,” Thomas said. He mentioned four aspects specific to starting plants inside and transferring them outside later:
Fertilizers. Fertilizers are not much needed for soil in containers used for sprouting seedlings indoors, he said, but a small amount of fertilizer is okay after young plants have started growing. Thomas told why that’s so.
Seedlings and first leaves. “When those seedlings first come up the leaves will look almost like grass. That is growing entirely from the energy and the food they’re getting from the seed itself. When the second set of leaflets appears you’ll see a little texture in the leaf like you’ll see in the mature plant. That means the new plant is transitioning into pulling things from the soil — with some roots.”
Foolproof flowering plants and vegetables. For people beginning to start plants inside, Thomas recommended tomato and pepper plants as easiest (“assuming that you want tomatoes and peppers”), and for flowering plants he suggested small marigolds, dwarf zinnias and geraniums. For vegetables, he said cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kohl rabi have the advantage of being hardy as well as easy; their seedlings can be started now and planted outside as early as mid-March, which would allow for a second crop to be grown in the same location later.
When to take young plants outside. Noting that many have said May 10 is the average time of the last frost in southern Nebraska (and thus the time to safely take plants out), Thomas said soil temperature should also be considered. “Probably soil temperature is a bigger concern than air temperature,” he said.
Regarding herbs (plants grown for flavoring foods), Thomas said people are “usually quite successful” growing them indoors due to their small size and height.