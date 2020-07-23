Need to get rid of those old tires?
Hall County’s annual Tire Cleanup event Saturday is ready to collect 100 tons of used tires from county residents.
Collection is offered free to the public through a $12,400 grant received from Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.
County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said the event is a benefit to both the county and its residents.
“I really like the tire cleanup,” Riehle said. “It takes tires, whether it’s tractors, trucks or car tires, that are usually in people’s backyards that, a lot of times, end up in our ditches, and we have to pick them up anyway.”
Tire dealers are not being allowed to participate, as they charge customers for disposal.
There is a limit of five tons of tires per truck, said Jackie Hetrick, Highway Department executive assistant.
“We want everyone to have the opportunity to dispose of their tires,” Hetrick said. “Sometimes we have semi-loads come in, and it’s usually because our outlying area is rural and most of our farmers keep them built up for so long and bring them all in.”
The county has a stockpile in Alda of tires picked up from off the roads.
“We’ve probably got 25 tons of tires at Alda from people who dispose of them in our county ditches,” Hetrick said. “It’s a constant mess.”
Hall County has held a tire recycling event every year since 2006. The exception was 2013 when NDEQ funds were limited and area communities began hosting their own events.
“When we first started, there weren’t a lot of people interested in doing a tire recycling event,” Hetrick said. “Over the years it started to become more popular, and a lot of counties and cities were starting to get involved.”
Normally, Hall County receives an NDEQ grant to collect 200 tons of tires.
“This year we were only able to acquire (a grant for) 100 tons because there were so many people interested in this program, so we have to share,” Hetrick said.
Recycling old tires benefits the community. For example, tires that are lying around can collect stagnant water that breeds mosquitoes.
The tires will be collected by Champlin Tire Recycling Inc. of Concordia, Kan.
The rubber is used for many purposes, Hetrick said, including playground equipment, football fields and road construction.
“When you get ready to overlay a road, or do new construction for a road, they use that rubber and lay it down and lay the asphalt over. It’s utilized pretty well,” she said. “It takes a lot of tires, though.”
Donated tires cannot have rims, Hetrick said.
“When the tire recyclers come, they’re going to load them up in semis, and when they get ready to grind them, if there’s a rim on them, it will hurt their equipment,” she said. “It has to be all true rubber.”
The Hall County Tire Cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hall County Weed Control building, at 2807 W. Second St.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including social distancing, with participants remaining in their vehicles while tires are collected.
