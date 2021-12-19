Tis the season for Christmas or Groundhog Day?

Dear Santa,
As usual, I’m a little slow at getting my list to you compared to most good little boys and girls.
But I — as usual — have what seems to me to be a very valid excuse this year.
I’ve been debating with myself whether to send my wishlist this year to you or Punxsutawney Phil.
With the way things have developed this past week, I’m pretty sure that I made the wrong choice by sending it to you, but since my phone claims it is December, that’s the route I went.
Since I had to pull over in my car during a tornado warning four days ago, that February celebrity groundhog didn’t seem like the correct choice either.
But events sure seem to be on the repeat cycle. I half expect Bill Murray to pop up next to me and state, “Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.”
It seems like we are stuck in another cycle of deja vu all over again.
College and professional sporting events postponed because of COVID?
Professionals pleading for people to take measures to prevent the spread of the disease?
Others stating that COVID is here to stay and we need to accept that and avoid taking strict measures?
Santa, it’s mentally exhausting. Maybe not as tiring as delivering presents around the world within 24 hours, but we don’t get magical reindeer to help us out.
So let me get to the point since I’m assuming that you don’t have time to read a rambling letter at this week in the Christmas season.
What do I want this year?
A stocking stuffer of some socks that guarantee that one will never disappear and both would develop holes in them at the exact same time after a wealth of use will be practical and appreciated.
A Nebraska football victory by one possession wouldn’t necessarily be a gift to me, but one to the fellow residents of my beloved home state. I don’t know how much time you have to keep up on American sports, but this would really, really, really, really mean a lot.
And if you could send us a light at the end of this dark COVID tunnel, that would be the biggest gift of all.
Medical workers are exhausted. Hospitals are filling back up.
Crowds are being eliminated from some professional sporting events.
Some families are back to debating how safe it is to gather for the holidays — especially those which have members with divergent beliefs about vaccinations.
The Greek alphabet had been erased from my fraternity college days memory until Delta and Omicron suddenly burst into the headlines. Do we have to wait until we face Omega to be done with all of this?
I know it’s a big ask, but a return to the life of 2019 would be paradise right now.
A life where you could have tickets to a future professional sporting event or concert and know it was going to actually take place? A life where it being postponed indefinitely or canceled at the last moment wasn’t even in the back of your mind?
Not to even mention the much more serious, much bigger concerns that surround this pandemic for many?
Yeah, those were the days.
So whatever you could do to get us back to that future would be awesome, big guy.
And if that isn’t possible, just double up on my order of those practical socks if your elves have time.
I’ll put my request in with Punxsutawney Phil as well just to be on the safe side.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics.