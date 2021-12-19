Tis the season for Christmas or Groundhog Day?

The Greek alphabet had been erased from my fraternity college days memory until Delta and Omicron suddenly burst into the headlines. Do we have to wait until we face Omega to be done with all of this?

I know it’s a big ask, but a return to the life of 2019 would be paradise right now.

A life where you could have tickets to a future professional sporting event or concert and know it was going to actually take place? A life where it being postponed indefinitely or canceled at the last moment wasn’t even in the back of your mind?

Not to even mention the much more serious, much bigger concerns that surround this pandemic for many?

Yeah, those were the days.

So whatever you could do to get us back to that future would be awesome, big guy.

And if that isn’t possible, just double up on my order of those practical socks if your elves have time.

I’ll put my request in with Punxsutawney Phil as well just to be on the safe side.