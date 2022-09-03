Today at the Fair

Flo Rida performs tonight at 7:30 on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field.

Priscilla Block will be the opening act. Tickets are $49 for general admission and $69 in the pit. Both prices include gate admission.

Another highlight will be the performances of the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe at 1 and 6 p.m. on the AGI Stage.

Country musician Eli Mosley performs at 4 p.m. at the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.

The Nebraska Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association finishes its two-day competition beginning at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the State Fair Cruise In unfolds at the Nebraska Building parking lot 5.

The Jackson Dinsdale Center at Hastings College will do glassblowing demonstrations beginning at 10 a.m. in Food Pod 6.

The Leo Lonnie Polka Band performs at 11 a.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

The Lawnmower Dogs, a '90s rock cover band, hits the Pump and Pantry Party Pit stage at 9 p.m.