Today at the Nebraska State Fair

TODAY AT THE FAIR
Country artist Brantley Gilbert performs tonight at 7:30 at the Anderson Sports Field.
Tickets are $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit. Those prices include gate admission.
Other performers today include Johnny Ray Gomez and Rascal Martinez. Gomez plays at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the Earl May Fair Square. Martinez will be at the Pump and Party Party Pit at 9 p.m.
The Wood River marching band performs at 11 a.m.
Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist begins his five-day stint at the fair with a 1 p.m. show at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion.