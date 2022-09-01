 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today at the Nebraska State Fair

Brantley Gilbert performs tonight at the Nebraska State Fair. His hits include “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party” and “Bottoms Up.”

TODAY AT THE FAIR

Country artist Brantley Gilbert performs tonight at 7:30 at the Anderson Sports Field.

Tickets are $46 for general admission and $66 for the pit. Those prices include gate admission.

Other performers today include Johnny Ray Gomez and Rascal Martinez. Gomez plays at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the Earl May Fair Square. Martinez will be at the Pump and Party Party Pit at 9 p.m.

The Wood River marching band performs at 11 a.m.

Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist begins his five-day stint at the fair with a 1 p.m. show at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion.

