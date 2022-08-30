 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today at the Nebraska State Fair

Veterans Day

This photo was taken a year ago at Veterans Day at the Fair.

 FILE PHOTO

Today at the Fair

Veterans will be celebrated throughout the day today at the Nebraska State Fair.

Special recognition will be given to those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A program begins at 3 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center. Local veteran Ed Meedel will host the service.

Steven Floyd will talk about “What Freedom Means to Me,” and will also serve as grand marshal for the day’s parade.

Chaplain Zachary Bruenningsend will offer the invocation and benediction.

A Ride-in Motorcycle Show and service dog meet-and-greet will follow the program.

Also, veterans from Central Community College will mingle throughout the grounds all day. A 28-foot mobile veterans unit will be at the Heartland Events Center with information about resources available to Nebraska veterans.

