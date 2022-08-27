Today at the Nebraska State Fair

One of the big activities today at the State Fair is the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

The first match of the day pits Aurora against Clarkson Leigh.

The day begins with the State Fair Marathon.

Performing throughout the fair are the Zuzu Acrobats, who are said to perform gravity-defying stunts “while simultaneously displaying the beauty of the Tanzanian culture of East Africa.” Each 25-minute performance includes human pyramids, dish spinning, stick balance, contortion, chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balance, pole acts, hoop diving and comedy. Performances are on the AGI Stage.

Meanwhile, the Corn Hole State Championships run today and Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair Event Tent.

The BBQ and KidsQ Contest runs all day in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. Twenty team will compete for a $1,500 cash prize.

The Cup Stacking Competition, open to kids K-12, runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Education exhibit area.