Today at the Nebraska State Fair

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham performs tonight at 7:30 at the Anderson Sports Field.

Tickets are $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit and include gate admission.

The Wether Sire and Wether Dam Sheep Show begins at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Barn.

The Carriage Driving Show begins its two-day run at 10 a.m. at the Thompson Foods Indoor Arena.

Also today, the State Pedal Pull Championship has its qualifying event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Heartland Event Center.

The Giltner band performs at 10 a.m., followed by Gibbon at 10:30.

Country musician Donnie Lee Strickland begins a two-day run at 6 p.m. at Earl May Fair Square.

Rock artist Paul Stephen Duffy performs at 5 p.m. at the Pump and Pantry Party Pit.