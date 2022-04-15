Today will be final Cross Walk for organizer

Today will be the 30th and last time Ed Medbery leads the annual Cross Walk across Grand Island on Good Friday.

“Yeah, this is it,” Medbery said. “I’m going to be 70 years old this year, so I’m going to hang it up.”

Medbery has organized the Cross Walk every year since 1992. The event was started in 1991 by Tom Mason and Bernie Dobesh.

Medbery, whose birthday is Sept. 12, said it’s getting harder to walk the 5.2-mile route. He hopes someone else will put together the project next year.

“Our kids are kind of toying with maybe keeping it going, but I don’t know if they will,” said Ed’s wife, Marilyn.

Participants take turns carrying the large wooden cross, which has a wheel on the bottom. The cross weighs about 60 pounds.

Why does the group walk across town with the cross every year?

“Well, we just do it so that it helps people to remember what the holiday is really about — that our Lord and Savior died on the cross to pay the penalty for our sins,” Ed Medbery said. “It’s not just about the Easter Bunny and collecting eggs, which is still good for little kids. But we just want people to remember the price that Christ paid for each of us.”

Marilyn drives a van along with the walkers. She gives a ride to people who can’t go the full distance or small kids who need a lift. She also keeps a supply of water.

“We would just like everyone to come out and participate if they want to. It’s nondenominational. It’s not about a church. It’s not about people. It’s about Jesus Christ,” Ed Medbery said.

The wheel was added to the bottom of the cross years ago before small curb ramps were installed on street corners. Before then, pulling the cross over a curb was jarring, Medbery said.

The turnout for the Cross Walk was good last year, Ed Medbery said. Attendance was down in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Participants are welcome to take a turn with the cross. “Whoever wants to carry it can carry it,” he said.

Medbery usually carries the cross for about half a mile. But he doesn’t have to be first in line.

“If somebody else wants to start, that’s fine,” he said.

