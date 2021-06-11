Tommy's Express: Car wash dream becomes reality for Grand Island business partners

Services include various types of exterior cleaning via a dual belt conveyor and equipment that adjusts to vehicle size and shape. Conover and Preister said the facility can accommodate “duelly” trucks and vehicles up to 84 inches tall.

Vacuums are available once the vehicle receives the customer’s wash of choice, housed under a canopy with a dual hose design. Vacuum services, along with mat washes, are free.

One unusual feature of Tommy’s Express Carwash is its membership program. For a monthly fee, “TommyClub” offers unlimited car washes, customized to a vehicle using an app and license plate recognition.

Once members pull up to the specific lanes, the license plate technology works its magic, Conover said.

“Come to lanes two or three,” he explained. “It reads your license plate as you drive up, and the gate opens.”

Customers can choose from several wash packages, and you don’t have to be a member to wash your car there. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said people have seemed to be responsive to the convenience.