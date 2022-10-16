Tonja Brown: Railside a bit torn up; will be worth it

The area on West South Front Street in the Railside district may look more like a mess right now, but things will get better.

There are two different projects going on at the same time — not by design. While the old post office building is being demolished, the new plaza area in Railside is being expanded.

One thing is for sure, when it is all done, that area will be forever different than it was before. I can’t speak to what will ultimately happen to the land owned by the Union Pacific Railroad where the old post office resided for many years. I can, however, speak to the plaza expansion.

If you missed the announcement in early August, Grand Island is gaining some greenspace in the middle of our downtown. There will be extensive landscaping that includes grass, trees and a berm-like stage. This expansion is made possible through a partnership between the city, Grow Grand Island and Amur Financial.

But have you heard the latest news? The project will now include two public restrooms. These restrooms will be ADA compliant and family friendly, making the area a good place to visit even when there is not an event going on.

The expansion project is on track to be completed in the next month or two. The restrooms will likely be started in the spring. If all goes well, our popular Hear Grand Island concert series will have a new vibe. The expanded area is projected to attract other events and activities as well.

While everything is a bit torn up, there are some ways you can enjoy Railside now and keep an eye on the progress being made in the plaza.

First, take the Sculpture Walk. This is Grand Island’s first year participating in the Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska. The goal is to add art that will inspire, entertain and educate, while providing additional attractions for visitors and community members. Listen to the artists talk about their work with an app on your phone while you visit each piece.

Second, engage in our community’s 150th celebration by taking a walking tour of historic buildings in Railside. Westward settlers developed the land and there are fascinating stories to learn. Did you know the Hedde building was once the site for the (Grand Island) Daily Independent? On the Locust Street side of the building, at the top of the ramp to the basement area, you can see in faded paint “The Independent.”

More information about these tours can be found at the Grand Island Tourism offices located in the Hedde building. 201 W. Third.