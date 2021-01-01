Top agricultural stories: A year of making do with what you have

The COVID-19 pandemic threw everything out of skelter. As the deadly virus claimed more lives, people learned to adapt to the new reality.
There were multitudes of challenges to overcome, but people found a way to maneuver through the many obstacles and make do with the resources and opportunities they had.
That was true for Nebraska’s agricultural industry as well as the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show. Those adaptations were the top agriculture stories of 2020.
1. Report shows the strength of Nebraska’s agricultural economy
A report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said the strength of the state’s agricultural sector will help insulate it from the coronavirus pandemic impacts.
There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt Nebraska’s agricultural industry, especially the disruption of supply chains. But the report found that the strength of the state’s agricultural industry “also may explain why Nebraska has been more insulated from the impacts of COVID-19 than many other states,” said Eric Thompson of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research.
2. Record corn harvest in Nebraska
One highlight for farmers in a year full of challenges is “having a successful harvest to share, and this year’s harvest has success written all over it,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.
Despite the challenges facing farmers with the pandemic, markets, weather and more, Wellman said, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasted a record crop for Nebraska corn and increases over last year in sorghum, soybean, dry edible bean and sugar beet production.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, based on Nov. 1 conditions:
— Nebraska’s 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production.
— Sorghum production is forecast at 12.4 million bushels, up 3% from last year.
— Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5% from last year.
3. The Nebraska State Fair holds modified event focusing on 4-H and FFA activities
The Nebraska State Fair Board voted to hold the Nebraska State Fair but in a modified format that focused on 4-H and FFA youth activities, due to concerns about the pandemic.
Not only did State Fair officials have to battle the pandemic, but also the financial turmoil they faced in the aftermath of poor accounting practices and a disastrous 2019 fair caused by am August deluge of rain.
In approving the modified form of this year’s State Fair, the board also gave the fair’s new executive director, Bill Ogg, and his staff the flexibility to schedule other fair events based on the health directives from the Central District Health Department and the state of Nebraska.
4. Aksarben Stock Show draws participants from 14 states to Fonner Park
In its fourth year in Grand Island, the Aksarben Stock Show, with competition beginning Sept. 25, was the biggest yet despite the constraints the pandemic put on youth livestock shows across the country.
Greg Harder, director of the stock show, said there was a lot of uncertainty planning this year’s show because of the pandemic. While the livestock judging contest and the quiz bowl were postponed, the livestock competition was stronger than ever.
The event featured beef, hogs, chickens, sheep and goats.
Harder said more than 1,400 youths from 14 states registered to compete.
5. Ricketts lauds U.S., Canada and Mexico trade deal
The Nebraska agriculture industry will benefit from the new trade agreement among the U.S., Canada and Mexico that went into effect July 1, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at the time it was approved.
The new United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) takes the place of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a tri-lateral agreement among the three countries that went into effect in the early 1990s.
The renegotiated agreement modernizes the pact and creates a new trade foundation. It enhances intellectual property digital trade, agricultural markets and balanced manufacturing policy.
In 2019, Nebraska exported $3.3 billion in products to Canada and Mexico, accounting for 44% of the state’s total goods exports to the world.
Nebraska exported $1.6 billion to Canada — 21% of Nebraska’s total global exports.
Nebraska exported $1.7 million to Mexico — 23% of the state’s global exports.
6. Pandemic disruptions to the meat industry
At the height of the pandemic, as society was learning how to handle the rapid spread of the virus, one of the hardest-hit industries was meatpacking.
Grand Island’s JBS beef slaughterhouse employs more than 3,000 people, many of whom work in close proximity to one another. The virus spread among the plant workers, causing many to become ill or be exposed to someone who had the virus. That slowed the production lines at the plant and other plants across the country.
It disrupted the supply chain in many ways. Farmers and ranchers had animals ready for slaughter, but the plants weren’t able to process as much meat. On the other end, restaurants closed or their business slowed. Eventually, both workers and packing plants found ways to deal with the virus and slowly, but not fully, the farm-to-market chain started to get back on its feet.
7. Pandemic hurts ag tourism and livestock shows
During the past decade, Grand Island has grown into a world-class showcase for livestock shows at Fonner Park. National livestock groups book its facilities for shows that brought thousands of people from across the country to Grand Island.
There were only a handful of livestock shows this year at Fonner Park due to the pandemic. Other tourism events also were shut down because of the virus. That led to many empty hotel rooms. The loss of the tourist trade also hurt food establishments, which had to deal with pandemic guidelines.
8. Husker Harvest Days shut down due to the pandemic
For more than 40 years, the three-day Husker Harvest Days event in September has drawn visitors from around the world to Grand Island. More than 600 vendors show their wares there. In recent years, Husker Harvest Days invested more than $7 million in its facilities. But the pandemic shut down the international farm show. Although a virtual show was held online, the Grand Island economy felt the loss of thousands of visitors and vendors who make the show possible.
9. End-of-the-year trade boom
Nebraska is one of the nation’s top corn-producing states. Ethanol has become an important market for domestic corn use, but foreign trade is still vital to the supply-and-demand process.
The U.S. Grain Council reported that U.S. corn is leaving the country as quickly as it can be loaded, with 12,053,200 metric tons (MT) (nearly 475 million bushels) sold and delivered in marketing year 2020-21 and another 29,526,600 MT (nearly 1.2 billion bushels) waiting to head to its overseas destinations as of Dec.12.
The total sales to be shipped and those that have been delivered is up by 242% over the last marketing year at this time, driven by increased sales to each of the top five 2020/2021 buyers, including China, which is up 19,521% alone.
China is a big and unexpected player in global corn markets, having bought at least 11,673,300 MT (460 million bushels) including 7,570,600 MT (298 million bushels) to be shipped in the coming months.
10. Mark McHargue of Central City elected to lead Nebraska Farm Bureau
Mark McHargue of Central City is the new president of the state’s largest farm and ranch organization. Delegates to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention on Dec. 8 selected McHargue to succeed Steve Nelson of Axtell, who retired after serving nine years as president.
“It is a great honor and I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to work on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families,” McHargue said.
He is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn and soybeans in Merrick County. He has served in numerous capacities with Farm Bureau.