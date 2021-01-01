Top agricultural stories: A year of making do with what you have

The U.S. Grain Council reported that U.S. corn is leaving the country as quickly as it can be loaded, with 12,053,200 metric tons (MT) (nearly 475 million bushels) sold and delivered in marketing year 2020-21 and another 29,526,600 MT (nearly 1.2 billion bushels) waiting to head to its overseas destinations as of Dec.12.

The total sales to be shipped and those that have been delivered is up by 242% over the last marketing year at this time, driven by increased sales to each of the top five 2020/2021 buyers, including China, which is up 19,521% alone.

China is a big and unexpected player in global corn markets, having bought at least 11,673,300 MT (460 million bushels) including 7,570,600 MT (298 million bushels) to be shipped in the coming months.

10. Mark McHargue of Central City elected to lead Nebraska Farm Bureau

Mark McHargue of Central City is the new president of the state’s largest farm and ranch organization. Delegates to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention on Dec. 8 selected McHargue to succeed Steve Nelson of Axtell, who retired after serving nine years as president.

“It is a great honor and I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to work on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families,” McHargue said.

He is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn and soybeans in Merrick County. He has served in numerous capacities with Farm Bureau.

