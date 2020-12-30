Top crime and courts stories: Shootings, stabbings, sexual assaults and State Fair money missing

According to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to an area near the intersection of First and Clark streets. GIPD said a 29-year-old female reported being assaulted by a 21-year-old suspect who was known to the victim after being flagged down by a vehicle the suspect was in that was following her.

Later that night, between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., Fadumo Nur, 29, and Abdifatah Nur, 21, reported being assaulted at 415 S. Cherry St. Abdifatah Nur was allegedly cut and stabbed with a knife while being assaulted by a group of suspects, police said.

Fadumo Nur was struck with a baseball bat, causing serious injury to her hand. Both victims were treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released.

Shafi Mohamed, 22, of Grand Island was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

At 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an assault at 212 N. Oak St. Mohamed was shot in the leg, treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released from the hospital prior to his arrest.

A second victim, Abdiquani Egeh, 24, of Grand Island reported being assaulted by several suspects. The third victim, Deeqa Aden, reported being punched in the face and threatened with a weapon.