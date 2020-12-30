Top crime and courts stories: Shootings, stabbings, sexual assaults and State Fair money missing

From missing State Fair money to multiple shootings to sexual assaults of teens, 2020 was an unusual year for stories from the crime and courts beat at the Grand Island Independent.
1. Former Nebraska State Fair Chief Financial Officer Patrick Kopke was charged with stealing money from the Fair in 2019.
In November, Kopke pleaded not guilty to three theft charges in Hall County District Court.
Kopke, 29, is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony, in February, July 12 and Sept. 3.
Kopke resigned from his job in November 2019.
Later, a state audit showed a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in state fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.
Auditors alleged Kopke used bank accounts connected to the company to pay for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.
Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pretrial conference for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 with a jury trial set to begin Feb. 1.
2. 40-year-old killed in police-involved shooting
Americo C. Reyes Jr., a 40-year-old Grand Island man, was shot and killed Aug. 10 by Grand Island police officers at 1115 E. Fifth St.
According to a Grand Island Police Department report, Reyes refused multiple commands to drop a large knife and charged at the officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Grand Island Police officers Ryan Todd, Derek Miller and Michelle Johnston were allowed paid administrative leave following their involvement.
The Police Department has no reason to suspect wrongdoing in this incident, officials said.
However, the independent and internal investigations of this incident are underway, and the use of administrative leave helps those officers recover and for the legal and internal processes to take place.
3. Suspect allegedly fires shots at Grand Island police officer
Tejani Abdalla was arrested for allegedly firing two shots at Grand Island Police officer Adam Kully on July 17 inside an apartment complex at 118 S. Vine St. After Kully was fired upon, the officer shot his weapon five times, according to the court affidavit. No one was injured.
The case remains in Hall County District Court.
Abdalla, 32, has pleaded not guilty to attempt of a Class I/I-A/I-B/I-C/I-D felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony and third-degree assault.
4. Bomb scare at Election Commission office
A suspicious package was delivered Sept. 14 by the U.S. Postal Service to the Hall County Election Commission Office, which is located inside the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
Police arrested a 31-year-old Grand Island man, Clinton Garno. He is charged with 38 counts of making terroristic threats, which is a Class IIIA felony. The other charge is threatening the use of explosives by placing a false bomb, which is a Class IV felony.
The case is currently in Hall County District Court.
5. Hit-and-run accident leaves 13-year-old girl with serious injuries
Luis Ruiz was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of an Oct. 5 three-car accident that left a 13-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.
According to court records, the 13-year-old girl sustained paralysis, a broken spine and “several other serious injuries” as a result of the hit-and-run accident.
The 21-year-old Grand Island man was charged with failure to stop and render aid to a victim of serious injury or death, first-offense willful reckless driving, DUI causing serious bodily injury and two counts of second-degree assault.
6. Four arrested following shooting, stabbing
Four people were arrested following four related stabbing and shooting incidents Oct. 8.
According to a news release from the Grand Island Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to an area near the intersection of First and Clark streets. GIPD said a 29-year-old female reported being assaulted by a 21-year-old suspect who was known to the victim after being flagged down by a vehicle the suspect was in that was following her.
Later that night, between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., Fadumo Nur, 29, and Abdifatah Nur, 21, reported being assaulted at 415 S. Cherry St. Abdifatah Nur was allegedly cut and stabbed with a knife while being assaulted by a group of suspects, police said.
Fadumo Nur was struck with a baseball bat, causing serious injury to her hand. Both victims were treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released.
Shafi Mohamed, 22, of Grand Island was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
At 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an assault at 212 N. Oak St. Mohamed was shot in the leg, treated at CHI Health St. Francis and released from the hospital prior to his arrest.
A second victim, Abdiquani Egeh, 24, of Grand Island reported being assaulted by several suspects. The third victim, Deeqa Aden, reported being punched in the face and threatened with a weapon.
Abdikadir Abdi, 30, of Grand Island was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. Abdifatah Nur of Grand Island was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault, and third-degree assault.
Omer Yusuf, 26, homeless, but from Grand Island also was arrested for aiding and abetting a first-degree assault and third-degree assault.
The cases against the individuals still are pending.
7. Death of man in yard attributed to medical condition
The body of Devlin Kenney’s was found the morning of Aug. 4 in a yard next to 303 E. 14th St.
Kenney, 37, had a wound to his head and was laying face down. Kenney did not live in the home, which faces onto East 14th Street.
Based on the autopsy report, Grand Island Police concluded in September that Kenney collapsed from an aneurysm.
The aneurysm “most likely happened while he was either standing or running or moving,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. His collapse to the ground is “what caused that hemorrhage to break loose.”
Even though the death was the result of a medical condition, Grand Island Police sought charges against two people whom they believe weren’t truthful about circumstances surrounding his death.
Police submitted referrals requesting that charges be filed against Fernando Gonzalez, 30, and Rainy Anne Call, 31, both of Grand Island.
8. State Patrol arrests shooting suspect following 18-hour search
In the early evening of May 28, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Antoine Johnson of Lincoln, suspected of shooting Gary Zierke III in Grand Island early that morning.
The arrest concluded an 18-hour search between Aurora and Henderson.
Zierke, a 31-year-old Lincoln man, was critically injured near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m.
In response to reports of a shooting, Grand Island Police officers found Zierke with a single gunshot wound to his head. Zierke was found laying in the grass, in close proximity to a vehicle. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.
Police believe the shooting was drug-related.
The State Patrol located Johnson in the area just south of I-80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342.
The case is now in Hall County District Court.
Johnson, 34, has pleaded not guilty to attempt of a Class I/I-A/I-B/I-C/I-D felony, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of first-degree assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building.
9. Separate incidents involve sexual assault of teens
Two registered sex offenders were charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy July 27 Mormon Island State Recreation Area.
Angel Landera, 28, pleaded not guilty in Hall County District Court to three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
Michael Nicewonder, 32, pleaded not guilty in Hall County Court to third-degree sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
In a different case, two Chapman men were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting the same 14-year-old Chapman girl at different times.
Terry Reilly, 50, is charged with two counts of committing first-degree sexual assault on the girl in June.
Andrew Kreikemeier, 31, is charged with one count of the same offense, alleged to have occurred in May.
Both men will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in Merrick County District Court.
10. Suspect charged with shooting man with handgun
Alexander Babella, 26, was arrested by Grand Island Police May 7 after he allegedly shot Levi Kullums with a handgun at 331 Nebraska Ave.
The shot injured Kullums’ hand and stomach. The bullet went three-quarters of the way through his hand, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
The shot bruised his stomach, “but the bullet stayed lodged in his hand,” Duering said.
The shot was fired following a verbal altercation. It is believed that Babella and Kullums, 23, had been sharing the residence until recently. Witnesses said Babella had been gone for a week before he returned.
The case is now in Hall County District Court.
Babella has pleaded not guilty to attempt of a Class I/I-A/I-B/I-C/I-D felony, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.