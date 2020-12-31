Top education stories: COVID-19 impact tops education stories of 2020

“We are encouraging social distancing and we have our 6-feet stickers in the cafeteria and different places in the building, trying to make sure that kids are social distancing,” Foley said. “We know that they are not always going to get to stay 6 feet apart, which is why the masks are so important.”

He said Walnut also is requiring students to wash their hands before lunch and during other times of the school day. He added each classroom is sanitized prior to students entering it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the GIPS Reimagined model of reopening, GIPS also offered Virtual School as an alternative to students and families who may not feel comfortable resuming in-person learning. At the elementary level, students from across GIPS come together at Virtual School. At the middle and high school levels, Virtual School students still are members of their respective schools, but learn virtually.

In her virtual classroom, Maura Hendricksen, a fourth-grade Virtual School teacher who works from home, said her students stand up and say the Pledge of Allegiance each morning, have ways to interact with their classmates and have recess just like they would with in-person school.