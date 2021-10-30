Top fire escape plans earn 14 Grand Island students rides to school in a fire truck

Tyler Dutoit was taken to great heights Friday as a reward for coming up with a great home fire escape plan.

The 8-year-old was one of 14 kids who got rides to school in fire trucks. Then, Friday afternoon, Dutoit was lifted onto an aerial platform outside her school, Stolley Park Elementary.

Dutoit was the champion of this year’s “Great Escape” program, conducted by the Grand Island Fire Department.

Dutoit received the good news on Thursday. “It felt really good. I was surprised that I even won,” Dutoit said.

Under her plan, Dutoit family members will go out all the windows if the doors aren’t an option.

Kyler, the daughter of Kinsey and Krae Dutoit, encouraged her family to formulate the fire escape plan.

“She was the one that wanted to come and do it and made sure that we sat down,” Kinsey said. “It was important to her that we did it, and my help was very minimal.”

Many communities devote a week to fire prevention.

But Grand Island firefighters are busy the whole month of October visiting elementary schools. They try to get to every third grade in town.