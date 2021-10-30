 Skip to main content
Top fire escape plans earn 14 Grand Island students rides to school in a fire truck
featured top story

Claire Manchester, a third grader at Trinity Lutheran school in Grand Island, got a ride to school Friday in a fire truck by Grand Island Fire Department Station One firefighter Dennis Miller.

Tyler Dutoit was taken to great heights Friday as a reward for coming up with a great home fire escape plan.

The 8-year-old was one of 14 kids who got rides to school in fire trucks. Then, Friday afternoon, Dutoit was lifted onto an aerial platform outside her school, Stolley Park Elementary.

Sam Dietz, a third grader at Newell Elementary school in Grand Island, during a ceremony Friday morning at Fire Station 1. Dietz was one of several G.I. third graders chosen to get a ride to school in a fire truck from the "The Great Escape" contest where students and parents drew out their fire escape areas of their home, on paper.

Dutoit was the champion of this year’s “Great Escape” program, conducted by the Grand Island Fire Department.

Dutoit received the good news on Thursday. “It felt really good. I was surprised that I even won,” Dutoit said.

Under her plan, Dutoit family members will go out all the windows if the doors aren’t an option.

Kyler, the daughter of Kinsey and Krae Dutoit, encouraged her family to formulate the fire escape plan.

“She was the one that wanted to come and do it and made sure that we sat down,” Kinsey said. “It was important to her that we did it, and my help was very minimal.”

Many communities devote a week to fire prevention.

Claire Manchester, a third grader at Trinity Lutheran school in Grand Island, gets helped out of a fire truck by Grand Island Fire Department Station One firefighter Dennis Miller Friday morning. 

But Grand Island firefighters are busy the whole month of October visiting elementary schools. They try to get to every third grade in town.

At Friday’s ceremony, Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said firefighter visits leave an impression on the students. He still remembers a visit to Newell Elementary when he was a student.

Schmidt noted that 80% of all fire deaths occur within the home. “And home is where you should feel the safest,” he said.

Fire safety involves everyone in the house, he said.

The goal of the “Great Escape” program is to have the message reach the parents, he said. He hopes families have practiced their escape strategies, he said. The first time families implement the plan shouldn’t be in the event of a fire, he said.

Many area third graders were honored Friday morning with a brief ceremony inside Fire Station 1 for being chosen as winners from their respective schools of the "The Great Escape" contest. The challenge was for students and parents to draw out their fire escape areas of their home, on paper. These kids were then driven to school Friday morning in a fire truck. 14 of the 15 chosen were on hand.

“It’s a great program,” said Fire Prevention Division Chief Fred Hotz. “We think it’s getting the message out to the schools and to the kids.”

In honor of Dutoit’s accomplishment, a fire helmet will be on display at Stolley Park Elementary the rest of the year. Affixed to the helmet is a patch with Dutoit’s name on it. When the helmet is removed from the school, firefighters will give the patch to Dutoit.

Besides Dutoit, here are the champions from each school:

Charlie Medina, Dodge; Lydia Denton, Engleman; Emma Post, Gates; Olivia Furley, Howard; Valentina Cayax Dominguez, Jefferson; Mateo Coronado, Knickrehm; Diego Garcia, Lincoln; Sam Dietz, Newell; Natalie Elsbernd, Seedling Mile; Aria Alba Esparza, Shoemaker; Josue Vicente Villataro, Starr; Claire Manchester, Trinity Lutheran; Dionicia Lorenzo, Wasmer; Dianela Reyes Granadillo, West Lawn.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

