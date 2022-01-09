Top Notch: Central City Library acknowledged as five-star library

Janae McHargue, a stay-at-home parent, and Kendra Kuhn who homeschools her children, were at the library Thursday, watching their children play with puppets, blocks and – of course – read. McHargue said it is the atmosphere and variety of resources that keep her family coming back. “We’ve been to multiple libraries around the area, and I like this one. It’s laid back, but they still have lots and lots of resources.”

Resources that Kuhn said helps her in her teacher-parent role.

Having access to technology – for free, to boot – is a welcome supplement to what the family does at home. “We don’t do much with computers at home school like they do at school,” Kuhn said. It was at the library her daughter got to play with technology. “The first time ever (daughter) sat down and picked up the mouse. And she’s like, what’s this? Within a day, she had it figured out. It was nice to have that experience and resource.”

Lee said experiences like the Kuhns’ is what Central City Public Library is meant for.

