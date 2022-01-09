Top Notch: Central City Library acknowledged as five-star library

The town’s public library has been awarded five stars by national trade publication Library Journal for the 14th consecutive year.
This time around Central City Public Library is one of 37 libraries across the nation that have achieved the rating since the inception of the Library Journal’s Index 14 years ago. A total of 5,846 libraries were evaluated from the pool, based on data from fiscal year 2019.
Sara Lee, director of Central City Public Library, said, “Library Journal is a great source of information for libraries all over for programming, navigating through COVID, things like that. When we’re asked about the rating, we do not take it for granted.”
According to Library Journal, “The LJ Index is a national rating system designed to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, to help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics, and to encourage library self-evaluation.”
The scores measure levels of library service delivery compared to peer libraries nationally. Library Journal said, “Scores do not indicate the quality, effectiveness or value of library services, nor whether the quantities of services provided sufficiently address community needs.
Beyond the numbers, true library evaluation comes from patrons, community and elements not necessarily considered by the index, Lee indicated. “I think and I strongly believe that your library is community based. We need to stay relevant to the community. That’s one of our goals: to stay relevant to the community to be not only just a literary center of the community, but a source for information and like for cultural activities, and just basically enriching the community.”
Janae McHargue, a stay-at-home parent, and Kendra Kuhn who homeschools her children, were at the library Thursday, watching their children play with puppets, blocks and – of course – read. McHargue said it is the atmosphere and variety of resources that keep her family coming back. “We’ve been to multiple libraries around the area, and I like this one. It’s laid back, but they still have lots and lots of resources.”
Resources that Kuhn said helps her in her teacher-parent role.
Having access to technology – for free, to boot – is a welcome supplement to what the family does at home. “We don’t do much with computers at home school like they do at school,” Kuhn said. It was at the library her daughter got to play with technology. “The first time ever (daughter) sat down and picked up the mouse. And she’s like, what’s this? Within a day, she had it figured out. It was nice to have that experience and resource.”
Lee said experiences like the Kuhns’ is what Central City Public Library is meant for.
“One thing that we have been able to do, and do very well, is look beyond the materials – look beyond the books. A lot of times people think of a library as a place that holds books,” Lee said. “We continue to look beyond the books to offer as many services as we can. We’re always willing to change and willing to evolve.”
Changing and evolving can be measured, and many libraries keep track of statistics like number of patrons, materials, checkouts and programming. Keeping score throughout the year can make the difference between receiving certain types of financial aid and other resources and having to get by without.
Those measures are considered in Library Journal’s Index. The starred system is based on service output statistics: per capita library visits, circulation, program attendance and public internet computer use. Considered libraries must also meet the Institute of Museum and Library Services’s definition of a public library, have more than 1,000 potential patrons in the library’s service area and have operating expenditures at least $10,000.
Much of Central City Public Library’s funds come from the city. Merrick County, where Central City is located, also contributes. Lee said both government support and private donations are essential to keeping the library fresh and up-to-date.
“Our donations we use for special projects, like if we have something special that we want to do,” Lee said.
Recently, Central City Public Library was given an extra special gift, Lee said. “We were blessed to receive $1.676 million from (Central City native) Patricia Campbell’s estate within the last year. She split her estate up and Lincoln Public Schools received the same amount that we did, so that’s in our endowment fund and will continue to impact generations to come.”
Being given $1.676 million is a sizable gift for any library, but one in a community as small as Central City goes even further. According to statistics from the Nebraska Library Association, the Central City Public Library’s FY2019-20 total operating revenue was $268,167.
In fiscal year 2019-20 there were 63,552 circulation transactions. Kids aren’t the only ones making those, McHargue said. “They’re really great about getting new books, and you can request new books. I like it for just reading novels. I like it for checking out cookbooks, or there’s lots of parenting resources that I’ve read through here.”
The library’s number of registered patrons that year was 4,236 and the library had 50,150 visits, according to the same statistical data, which was submitted to the state by the library.
Through patrons’ eyes, a library is more than statistics and a number of stars. McHargue is no exception. “Their people are so helpful. Miss Sally (children’s librarian) remembers my kids’ names every time we come in. She’s here to say hi to them.”
Kuhn said she understands why Central City Public Library stands out on a national stage. “The rating is very well-deserved. I think it’s awesome. They work very hard to make this place what it is.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.