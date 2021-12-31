Top Stories: A hectic year for Grand Island businesses; city has record net taxable sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of stories by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories in 2021.
It will be a record year for taxable sales in Grand Island, but it comes with businesses struggling with supply and labor problems.
Grand Island’s economy is growing, but sorting through the pandemic-related problems it has created for business isn’t something that will just automatically return to normal, according to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
She said it’s too early to “breathe a collective sigh of relief that 2021 is over.”
“In reality, simply turning the calendar page from December to January will not make a difference in anything but our belief that 2022 has to be the year we can return to normal.”
But, the big question will be, “what is normal” anymore?
Johnson said amid all the angst of 2021 pandemic affected economy, “Grand Island has fared quite well.”
She said net taxable retail sales are on schedule to return to the $1 billion-plus level after dropping in 2020.
“This is positive news, given the decline in the retail footprint with big box store closings,” Johnson said. “Shoppers returned to Grand Island and sought out small, unique to Grand Island, businesses to support.”
She said sales tax is an important income source for the city and state governments.
“So this return to the $1 billion mark is critical as employment and tax base figures have declined with the reduction in national retail stores,” Johnson said.
On a positive note, she said the medical community is growing with the Grand Island Regional Medical Center, CHI-St. Francis Cancer Center, CHI Health Women’s Center, Morrison Cancer Center and CHI Health Regional Cancer Center, now online.
“Additional physicians, specialties and new services will increase our market penetration and net capture rate of market share while allowing patients and families the convenience of receiving medical care close to home,” Johnson said.
She said commercial construction was strong in 2021 with 19 projects accounting for nearly $40 million in valuation (as of Nov. 30, 2021).
“The Tabitha Senior Care Facility is a significant addition to the senior housing options in Grand Island with 157 new apartments,” Johnson said.
The new Tabitha project is expected to be completed in fall 2022. The Tabitha Senior Care Facility is located in the Prairie Commons development on Highway 281 and joins the Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Medical Office Building. Construction is also underway for Unity Eye Centers and Allen Capital Group also expected to be completed in late 2022.
Johnson said the new FedEx Warehouse and Distribution Center on Highway 281 and Wildwood Drive is a 215,000-square-foot project that is generating interest for other distribution centers.
“Grand Island’s central location within the continental United States and along the I-80 corridor make it an ideal location for distribution, warehousing and logistics facilities,” she said. “For the last 15 years, Nebraska has penetrated this logistics/distribution market and emerged as a hub as word has spread about the benefits of locating distribution center operations in a state that can serve all corners of the country in a relatively short time frame.”
A key strategy the community is pursuing is narrowing the gap between Interstate Exit 312 and Grand Island. Johnson said businesses continues with an Arby’s at Bosselman Travel Center, and relocation of GTA Insurance Group, along with the planned Central Nebraska Sports Complex.
“Over 20,000 vehicles pass Exit 312 a day and these infill developments will help draw drivers (and their wallets) into Grand Island businesses,” Johnson said.
During the last decade, Grand Island’s Railside District has continued to experience investments, such as the renovation of the Carnegie Library as home to Century 21, construction of upper-level housing at the Hedde Building, and opening of the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center next to Zabuni Specialty Coffee. Johnson said additional coffee shops and restaurants have opened to meet the demands for growing downtown residents and workforce.
“But, Grand Island has not, however, been immune to challenges this year,” Johnson said.
“Supply chain issues nationally and internationally have significantly impacted the inventory of motor vehicles, tractor/trailers and farm equipment,” she said. “Yet, even with reduced available inventory, motor vehicle sales in Hall County were $134 million as of the end of September and will surpass all previous years’ sales.”
Johnson said these supply chain breakdowns are directly related to another issue facing the United States – low unemployment and insufficient workers to meet business production.
She said Grand Island and Nebraska have experienced low unemployment for years with Grand Island’s rate running in the 1.3%-1.5% range. The Grand Island MSA unemployment rate for November was 1.2%, meaning only 529 people of the 42,803 in the workforce are unemployed.
Grand Island’s Metropolitan Statistical Area of Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties has a total population of 86,467 people.
“While a low unemployment rate is certainly more desirable than a high number of unemployed people, the lack of an available workforce is problematic for business continuity of operations and detrimental to growth and recruitment,” Johnson said.
Randy Kissinger with the Nebraska Department of Labor reports the following Nebraska stats:
- Nebraska’s average wages are at a 10-year high, $168 more per week than average
- Unemployment insurance claims are down 66.3% from last year and 20.1% from October 2021
- Labor force participation is down 2% from the 10-year average, although participation rate is 7% higher than the national average.
Johnson said housing is another statewide concern that Grand Island has not escaped.
“The number of available homes on the market is simply insufficient to meet the demands of a growing community,” she said.
Johnson said planned housing developments on Husker Highway/Highway 281, near Super Saver in central Grand Island, and one in the northwest area will bring much needed housing inventory to the community. Additional infill housing will also be of benefit by replacing dilapidated housing with new.
She said communities grow when individuals and businesses choose that community to live and work.
“This requires recreational options and amenities that are desired, varied and available,” Johnson said. “While critically important to focus on the infrastructure required of a growing community, it is equally essential to ensure Grand Island has recreational and entertainment options for today’s population who demand a healthy life/work balance.”
She said the recently released Strategic Master Plan for the Fonner Park Campus, home to the Nebraska State Fair, is an opportunity, as is the city’s continued development of the Veterans Athletic Complex and future development of the Eagle Scout Lake area. Existing hike and bike trails should be expanded, and additional amenities planned.
But Johnson asks a critical question, “Do we have what it takes to be successful in vying for the same workforce every other community is?”
“Grand Island’s future is bright,” she said. “Community and elected officials understand what is needed to move the needle and become the No. 1 desired community in the state. By ‘Working Together for a Better Tomorrow, Today’ we will emerge as a hub for young professionals, entrepreneurs, and others seeking The Good Life in Grand Island.”