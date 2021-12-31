Top Stories: A hectic year for Grand Island businesses; city has record net taxable sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of stories by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories in 2021.

It will be a record year for taxable sales in Grand Island, but it comes with businesses struggling with supply and labor problems.

Grand Island’s economy is growing, but sorting through the pandemic-related problems it has created for business isn’t something that will just automatically return to normal, according to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

She said it’s too early to “breathe a collective sigh of relief that 2021 is over.”

“In reality, simply turning the calendar page from December to January will not make a difference in anything but our belief that 2022 has to be the year we can return to normal.”

But, the big question will be, “what is normal” anymore?

Johnson said amid all the angst of 2021 pandemic affected economy, “Grand Island has fared quite well.”

She said net taxable retail sales are on schedule to return to the $1 billion-plus level after dropping in 2020.