Top Stories: COVID-19 dominates as top health story for 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of stories by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories in 2021.
No. 1 - Extension of public mask ordinance rejected
An extension of the citywide mask requirement that was approved Nov. 24, 2020, was rejected in February with a 6-3 vote and allowed to expire after Feb. 23.
People who did not wear masks risked a $25 fine plus court costs (a total of $74) and businesses that allowed people to not wear masks risked being charged as a public nuisance. Exceptions were made for children under 5.
It was hoped the ordinance would reduce the spread of COVID-19 after the start of the pandemic and a second wave of new cases that occurred before the arrival of a vaccine and COVID variants.
By then, the positivity rate for Central District Health Department’s three-county coverage area had decreased from 46% in November, at its peak, to 27% at the end of January.
CDHD, calling even that number “unacceptable,” hoped to achieve a 5% positivity rate.
At a City Council session, community medical experts emphasized that masks were helping to reduce the number of new COVID cases. Some community members shared how loved ones were hospitalized and left needing a lung transplant after contracting the virus.
Students voiced concerns that rising numbers of new COVID cases would continue to disrupt the year and familiar school events, and further prevent a sense of normalcy from returning.
Other community members spoke against masks, arguing that federal government guidance was often contradictory, or that masks were actually damaging to people’s health.
Through the year, these arguments were disputed by the CDHD as being false.
City Council members sided with the community, sharing their sentiments about how long such an ordinance would be needed, the vagueness of the standards set by the ordinance, and the uncertainty of enforcing it legally.
It was argued that people would voluntarily wear masks in public to stay safe and for the safety of others.
No. 2 - Masks no longer required in public spaces
In May, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who had been vaccinated against coronavirus no longer needed to wear masks in public.
A COVID vaccine came in December 2020, with the elderly and health care workers among the first to receive it, and the general public receiving it in late April and May.
This, and a reduction of new cases, led to the new guidance after more than a year of public stress and frustration.
For many, nothing changed.
Wearing a mask remained a personal choice even for those who had been vaccinated. Local businesses already had become relaxed about requiring customers to wear a mask.
The change was clearer with some larger national chains.
Walmart Supercenter and Grand Island Hy-Vee, for example, removed signs from their doors stating that masks are required, to subtler signs suggesting people wear masks while shopping. Employees at such sites continue to wear masks while at work.
People were still required to wear masks when visiting governmental buildings.
Local business owners said they appreciated the change because it made for a more comfortable and inviting experience.
No. 3 - GIPS makes masks optional, then mandatory again
Coronavirus brought an early, awkward end to the 2019-20 school year.
For the 2020-21 school year, Grand Island Public Schools required students to wear masks as an alternative to closing down schools entirely or conducting classes by video conference.
By the start of summer, the COVID vaccine had arrived, with older and younger students expected to be vaccinated before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
In response, Grand Island Public Schools issued a plan for the 2021-22 school year that made masks optional.
Per its “Safe Return to School” plan, informed by a community survey that showed a general dislike of masks, GIPS proposed: hand washing, using hand sanitizer, sneezing or coughing into a tissue then disposing of it, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Face coverings would be “optional, encouraged and supported on school grounds. Masks will be required when riding district-provided transportation, per federal order.” Visitors will be required to wear masks.
GIPS reversed this policy in December, with the arrival of omicron variant in the district, and masks will again be required starting in January.
No. 4 - CDHD opens COVID rapid-testing drive-through pods
In October, CDHD opened its rapid drive-through COVID testing unit.
Drive-through antigen (one-hour results) and PCR testing (23- to 36-hour results) can be completed in the dedicated pod units located in the CDHD parking lot.
The secondhand DHHS/NEMA structures were acquired freely by CDHD.
Testing is being completed through a partnership with Nomi Health, a direct health care company associated with the coronavirus testing endeavor Test Nebraska.
The samples are processed in a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certified laboratory using FDA-authorized kits.
The Independent reported that the two COVID tests available via Nomi had relatively speedy results, but accuracy between the two varied.
Delta variant arrived in Grand Island in July and case numbers remained high through summer and into the fall. When the pods opened roughly 99% of new COVID cases in Nebraska were for delta, CDHD reported.
In December, omicron variant arrived in Nebraska amid global outbreaks.
CDHD Director Theresa Anderson said that, with variants popping up, knowing a strain can help map out where the virus has been and where it might be going.
No. 5 - Omicron arrives following high spikes of delta
Omicron variant was first detected on Dec. 3 in Nebraska.
CDHD Director Teresa Anderson warned shortly after that the virus “will be pretty much everywhere in the next two weeks.”
It was reported in the CDHD coverage area on Dec. 24.
Omicron spreads rapidly and reproduces quickly, Anderson reported. The variant does not incubate in the body as long, and with a shorter incubation period is able to more quickly infect other people.
Throughout 2021, however, CDHD was dedicated to vaccinating the community.
A COVID vaccine became available December 2020 and one year later roughly 53% of eligible people in the local health district had received it.
This is not enough, though, CDHD reports, at least 70% is required to reduce the impact that omicron will have on the community.
Conditions are nearly identical to when the delta variant first arrived in the area in July, which led to another high spike in infections.
Anderson emphasized that further mutations of can be prevented with vaccinations and boosters. Otherwise, she warned, the virus will continue to mutate in ways that make it more transmissible and possibly more severe.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination information and opportunities, visit cdhd.ne.gov.