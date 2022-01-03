Top Stories: COVID-19 dominates as top health story for 2021

Students voiced concerns that rising numbers of new COVID cases would continue to disrupt the year and familiar school events, and further prevent a sense of normalcy from returning.

Other community members spoke against masks, arguing that federal government guidance was often contradictory, or that masks were actually damaging to people’s health.

Through the year, these arguments were disputed by the CDHD as being false.

City Council members sided with the community, sharing their sentiments about how long such an ordinance would be needed, the vagueness of the standards set by the ordinance, and the uncertainty of enforcing it legally.

It was argued that people would voluntarily wear masks in public to stay safe and for the safety of others.

No. 2 - Masks no longer required in public spaces

In May, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who had been vaccinated against coronavirus no longer needed to wear masks in public.