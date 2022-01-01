Top Stories: Despite pandemic, markets 2021 a good year for crops in Nebraska

McHarque said the Property Tax Incentive Act established in 2020, which grew from $115 million in the first year to $548 million this year, allows Nebraskans to claim an income tax credit based on the property taxes paid to K-12 schools. But, according to McHargue, the work on tax reform is not done and one of the most impactful things the Legislature can do in 2022 is to build upon that property tax relief.

The 2020 U.S. Census showed that while Nebraska grew by over 150,000 people, 69 out of its 93 counties saw population losses.

To help address that outmigration of people from rural Nebraska, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said boosting e-connectivity is essential to modern agriculture. Nebraska Farm Bureau was instrumental in securing $40 million over the next two years for the expansion of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

McHarque said agriculture and rural Nebraska will not reach its full potential without access to reliable, high-speed broadband.