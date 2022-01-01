Top Stories: Despite pandemic, markets 2021 a good year for crops in Nebraska

From pandemic induced supply chain disruptions to concentration in the cattle industry to outmigration in rural areas that creates labor shortages, Nebraska’s agriculture industry faced many challenges in 2021.
But one thing that did go well was record crop production and strong prices for the commodities farmers produce, along with government payments.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, net cash farm income in 2021 will be at its highest level since 2014 and 16.9 percent above its 2000–20 average of $113.8 billion.
The USDA reports in its Farm Sector Income Forecast that was published last month that net farm income is forecast to increase by $22 billion (23.2%) from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
While commodity prices have been volatile during 2021, prices have been strong with corn currently selling for more than $6 per bushel and soybeans at more than $13 per bushel.
Corn and soybeans are Nebraska’s dominant crops with more than 15 million acres.
Based on November 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 corn crop is forecast at 1.83 billion bushels, up 3% from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.60 million acres, is down 3% from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 191 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at a record 344 million bushels, up 15% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.55 million acres, is up 8% from 2020. Yield is forecast at a record 62 bushels per acre, up 4.0 bushels from last year.
Sorghum production is forecast at 19.9 million bushels, up 46% from last year. Area for harvest, at 265,000 acres, is up 77% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 75 bushels per acre, down 16 bushels from last year.
Winter wheat production is estimated at 41.2 million bushels, up 21% from last year. The area harvested for grain totaled 840,000 acres, up 1% from 2020. Planted acreage totaled 920,000, up 2% from a year earlier. The yield is 49.0 bushels per acre, up 8 bushels from last year.
But while commodity production and prices have been strong, the same cannot be said for the state’s cattle industry.
While cattle prices are improving, it hasn’t been the case for many independent cow and calf producers, who have lost money this year.
Addressing that issue, Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Agriculture Committee, in November announced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The legislation will work to facilitate price discovery and address the lack of transparency in the cattle market. The bipartisan legislation includes a series of provisions to ensure every segment of the beef supply chain can succeed.
“Robust price discovery ensures that all members of the beef supply chain — cow-calf producers, feeders, packers, and consumers — can be successful,” Fischer said.
She said the foundation of price discovery in the cattle market is negotiated cash sales.
“One or two regions of the country should not have to shoulder the burden of price discovery and that’s exactly what has been happening,” Fischer said. “Furthermore, even regions that primarily use alternative marketing arrangements (AMAs) such as formula contracts predominantly rely on negotiated cash sales to set their base prices.”
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, said Nebraska’s cattle producers have been asking for needed reform within the cattle marketplace.
“The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act delivers that reform which will provide more price discovery and needed transparency to arguably one of the more complex agricultural marketing systems which exist,” McHargue said.
McHarque said Nebraska has seen progress in prices for most commodities over the past year. He said when agriculture does well, so does the state’s economy.
“Increased state revenue numbers mean property taxpayers who have been seeking relief will receive a big ‘win’ through the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act, getting back a tax credit equal to 25 percent of their property taxes paid to schools when they file their 2021 tax return,” he said.
McHarque said the Property Tax Incentive Act established in 2020, which grew from $115 million in the first year to $548 million this year, allows Nebraskans to claim an income tax credit based on the property taxes paid to K-12 schools. But, according to McHargue, the work on tax reform is not done and one of the most impactful things the Legislature can do in 2022 is to build upon that property tax relief.
The 2020 U.S. Census showed that while Nebraska grew by over 150,000 people, 69 out of its 93 counties saw population losses.
To help address that outmigration of people from rural Nebraska, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said boosting e-connectivity is essential to modern agriculture. Nebraska Farm Bureau was instrumental in securing $40 million over the next two years for the expansion of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
McHarque said agriculture and rural Nebraska will not reach its full potential without access to reliable, high-speed broadband.
“Much of the technology that allows farmers and ranchers to improve across the board, including minimizing our environmental footprint, relies on e-connectivity” he said. “For many of our rural communities, access to health care and educational and business opportunities can only be gained through quality broadband and rural Nebraska can’t afford to be left behind.”
With a series of cyberattacks on food processors and agriculture cooperatives making headlines in 2021, McHarque said Nebraska Farm Bureau sees the issue of cybersecurity to continue to be front and center. According to McHargue, farmers and ranchers want to ensure that officials at the state and federal levels take necessary action to secure and protect data.
Trade is also an important issue to the state’s farmers and ranchers.
Nebraska is the nation’s leading beef processor with plants, such as Grand Island’s JBS exporting millions of dollars of beef products to other countries annually. Beef is the state’s leading export commodity. Nebraska is also one of the leading pork processors in the nation.
In November, Nebraska cattle slaughter houses processed more than 600,000 cattle to lead the nation. State pork slaughter plants killed more than 660,000 head in November making it the nation’s sixth largest pork producing state.
Based on October data, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) said it was another strong month for U.S. red meat exports as beef export value continued to soar. October pork exports were below last year’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly above the record pace of 2020.
Beef exports reached 115,709 metric tons (mt) in October, up 7.5% from a year ago, while export value climbed 48% to $956.9 million – the second-highest total on record, behind August 2021. Through the first 10 months of the year, beef exports totaled 1.19 million mt, up 17% from a year ago. Export value increased 38% to $8.53 billion, surpassing the 2018 record ($8.33 billion) with two months to spare.
Pork exports totaled 226,206 mt in October, down 7% from a year ago, while export value slipped 3.5% to $618.8 million. For January through October, pork exports were up slightly from a year ago in volume (2.47 million mt) and increased 8% in value ($6.84 billion).
“Exports will likely reach about $18 billion in 2021, which is a remarkable achievement,” said President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “While global demand is tremendous and we are cautiously optimistic about further growth in 2022, supply chain pressures are not easy to overcome and are a growing concern for exporters and their international customers.”
McHargue said international trade is important to the bottom line for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
“Every dollar in agricultural exports generates $1.28 in economic activities such as transportation, financing, warehousing, and production,” McHargue said.