Top Stories: Hall County becomes more diverse, city denies extending alcohol sale hours

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories from their beats in 2021.
1. ARPA funds announced for Hall County and Grand Island
American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hall County and Grand Island were announced in March.
Nebraska was awarded a total of $4.1 billion in ARPA funds.
Grand Island received $10.66 million and Hall County received $11.9 million.
The first half of those funds ($5.33 million for the city, $5.95 million for the county) was received in May 2021, with the other half to be awarded in May 2022.
The federal stimulus act was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy as the country recovers.
Decisions on how the funds will be used must be reported to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to:
- Support public health expenditures, such as COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff
- Address negative economic impact caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector
- Replace lost public sector revenue
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, meaning a worker can be supplemented up to $25 per hour, Brown said
- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
Hall County, city of Grand Island and Hall County Airport Authority decided to use the funds in part to complete a long-needed, $8 million sewer system rehabilitation project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
The remaining funds will be used for one-time expenditures only, both city and county pledged.
The funds can’t go toward operations or people, or tax relief, and neither entity wanted to commit to enterprises that would result in long-term costs for taxpayers.
Both entities acted to use funds to meet expenses generated by the pandemic, as many departments became burdened with meeting sanitation and safety requirements.
2. Hall County, Nebraska, becomes more diverse
Hall County’s population has increased and become more diverse since 2010.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in August, Hall County’s population increased by 7.3%, from 58,607 people in 2010 to 62,895 in 2020.
With the growth were also increases in Hall County’s Hispanic, Black and Asian populations, and a decrease in the total percentage of the county’s white population.
The number of people identifying as white in the total county population dropped by 9.7%, or 4,711 people, from 82.6% total in 2010 to 69.5% in 2020.
Hall County remained one of the most diverse in Nebraska, ranking 87 out of 93 counties for total white population.
The county’s total Hispanic/Latino population increased by 5,528 people, or 40.5%, from 22.3% of the county’s population in 2010 to 30.5% in 2020.
Hall County’s Black population also increased by 896 people, from 1.7% of the population in 2010 to 3.1% in 2020, an increase of 87.6%.
The county’s Asian population grew by 120 people, from 1% to 1.2% of the total population, a 19.8% increase.
The numbers followed trends seen across Nebraska, according to the data.
3. City rejects ordinance extending hours for sale of alcohol
Grand Island City Council in November rejected an ordinance that would have extended hours for the sale of alcohol from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof told the council that city administration “does not endorse” the extension due to the “very legitimate concerns of the Grand Island Police Department.”
GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf reported on current shortages faced by his department, and the burdens placed on officers during the hours when bars close, particularly in the Railside district.
Council member Bethany Guzinski supported the ordinance, saying voting against the ordinance is “a vote against small businesses.”
Attorney Mark Porto said approving the ordinance would be beneficial to city, serving as a recruitment tool for young professionals who can find later closing hours in Omaha or Lincoln.
Council member Mitch Nickerson said he was not impressed by the argument, wondering what kind of professional wants to be up until 2 a.m. drinking every night.
Community agencies also spoke against the ordinance.
Mayor Roger Steele said if the ordinance had passed, he was going to veto it, and spoke against the idea raised that any kind of driving while intoxicating, in the county or downtown, is acceptable.
4. State takes over Central Nebraska Drug Court
Nebraska State Probation Office began the process of taking over Central Nebraska Drug Court in August.
Central Nebraska Drug Court is administered by the district courts of the 9th and 10th Judicial Districts and serves Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Kearney and Phelps counties.
The court, which is budgeted and paid through Hall County, was the only drug court in Nebraska not under the state probation office’s authority.
The three counties contribute to the court’s budget, which is supplemented by the state. Hall County pays the employees, which is reimbursed through each county’s contribution.
CNDC employees were given the choice of remaining county employees or becoming state employees, which led to concerns about what benefits would look like for people who made the choice, and what expenses the county would have to burden for a state office.
There also were concerns as the state only allows “high-risk, high-need” people into the program, and the county program accepts other people.
The court is open to those who have been charged with a nonviolent felony in which drugs are involved. The main offense does not have to involve drugs.
While people are in the program, they are tested and supervised. If they complete the program satisfactorily, the felony will be dismissed and erased from their record.
5. Broadwell Avenue overpass project continues progress
A planned overpass for Broadwell Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing north of Third Street is undergoing a federal review.
The city of Grand Island is looking at a $25 million, two-lane overpass for the intersection.
Daniel Anderson, a 28-year-old Kearney man, died on Oct. 13 of injuries he received while crossing the train tracks at the intersection.
He was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north. Anderson went underneath one of the two trains at the crossing, according to Grand Island Police Department.
The incident inspired renewed discussion about safety at the crossing.
The project, which was brought to the Grand Island community for input in November 2020, is being reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.
A report report incorporating Nebraska Department of Transportation comments was submitted by Omaha-based HDR Engineering Inc.
An overpass has the potential to reduce traffic delays and associated costs, and reduce train-vehicle collisions and vehicle-vehicle collisions.
The intersection of Broadwell at the UPRR lines has one of the highest “exposure factor” ratings in Nebraska.
A public input session, originally scheduled for fall 2021, was pushed back to 2022.