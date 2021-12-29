Top Stories: Hall County becomes more diverse, city denies extending alcohol sale hours

Grand Island City Council in November rejected an ordinance that would have extended hours for the sale of alcohol from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof told the council that city administration “does not endorse” the extension due to the “very legitimate concerns of the Grand Island Police Department.”

GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf reported on current shortages faced by his department, and the burdens placed on officers during the hours when bars close, particularly in the Railside district.

Council member Bethany Guzinski supported the ordinance, saying voting against the ordinance is “a vote against small businesses.”

Attorney Mark Porto said approving the ordinance would be beneficial to city, serving as a recruitment tool for young professionals who can find later closing hours in Omaha or Lincoln.

Council member Mitch Nickerson said he was not impressed by the argument, wondering what kind of professional wants to be up until 2 a.m. drinking every night.

Community agencies also spoke against the ordinance.