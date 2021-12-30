Top Stories: Masks, sex education dominate Grand Island area in 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another story in a series by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories from their beats in 2021.
1. The mask – debate over whether to ‘mask up’ heated
For another year, COVID-19 reigned supreme over operations of most – if not all – schools in the area. The debate between having virtual or in-person learning was eclipsed by the mask debate. Grand Island Public Schools’ mask mandate (part of its Safe Return to School Plan) drew the ire of a noisy crowd of GIPS families, culminating in a GIPS Board of Education meeting possibly like no other.
Demonstrators demanding the mask mandate be lifted descended on Kneale Administration Building’s grounds signs in hand and chanting before the August 12 regular-session board meeting.
The disapproval, even anger, seeped into the boardroom. During public comment, patrons spoke passionately both in favor and against requiring GIPS students and staff members to wear masks. The packed board room was cleared by police officers following public comment for an unplanned recess, some protesting the number of speakers allowed as they exited the boardroom. As a result of the meeting, GIPS Board of Education revamped and clarified its meeting attendee policies.
If all goes as planned, the mask mandate will become a mask option (“recommended”) at GIPS campuses and events Jan. 3, 2022.
Other area schools’ mask mandates – or options – were more lax. Northwest started the 2021-22 school year without a mask mandate, and have held on to that policy.
Grand Island Central Catholic reinstated its mask mandate Aug. 18, receiving some backlash, though not to the extent of GIPS. Later in the semester GICC lifted its mandate. Upon the news, announced at the school’s post-Mass morning assembly, many students immediately shed their masks.
2. Let’s (not) talk about sex – state’s health education standards met with criticism
Nearly, if not equally, as heated as whether to send students to school with masks were the proposed changes to the Nebraska Department of Education health education standards, specifically sex education topics covered under Human Growth & Development. Opponents said some of the subject matter was not age-appropriate. Receiving the most criticism were guidelines concerning teaching elementary and middle-school age children about anal and oral sex (Section HE.7.7.1), gender identity (HE.8.7.2) and nontraditional family structures (HE.K.7.2).
Other complaints – including those lodged by Gov. Pete Ricketts – also disagreed with references to gender identity.
Nebraska Department of Education went back to the drawing board, and following an information-gathering campaign, erased much of the contested content. Following the standards’ reworking, the term “gender identity” appeared but twice, though mentioned much more frequently in draft one.
Still, as Grand Island Public Schools indicated in an official statement on the matter, State Board of Education approval (or not) of the plan would likely have little effect on the district. The only state standards guidance school districts must adhere to pertain to reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies
In a letter to patrons, Northwest Public School Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district rejected the proposed standards, and would adhere to those already established by the district.
In many school districts – including GIPS – students can also undergo a process to be excused from studying subject matter they deem questionable or inappropriate.
Ultimately, the development of the Health Education Standards was scrapped indefinitely early September.
3. Feelings – schools turn attention to mental health of students, staff
Grand Island Central Catholic had a keen focus on student and staff mental health during 2021. One way GICC cares for its staff members and students is with the school’s therapy dogs.
School officials keep a pulse on the status of its employees’ and students’ mental health with outreach efforts, then addressing issues with policy and procedure reviews.
A significant number of Grand Island Public Schools educators have been teaching regularly unassigned classes, sacrificing planning periods and other recoup time, in order to compensate for staff shortages caused by COVID-19 and a short substitute teacher roster.
The shortage culminated September, as the school canceled classes Friday, Sept. 24, in an unexpected announcement but a few days prior, primarily citing mental health of students and staff members. An additional two days were also added to Fall Break.
The added days off do not carry over to the calendar for 2022-23 school year, that calendar having been approved by the GIPS Board of Education in a regular-session meeting early December.
The district has been making efforts to recruit teachers – both regular and substitute. School officials have called the scenario a “perfect storm” of multifaceted factors exacerbated by the pandemic.
4. Providing infrastructure – building projects abound
Despite coronavirus and its resulting supply chain complications, building projects consisting of both new builds and renovations abounded in 2021. Northwest Public Schools announced plans to remedy Northwest High School’s circa-1970s buttercup-yellow main gym, renovate the high school science labs and soup up the much-used high school auditorium.
The project was paid for in part by a donation from JBS, Stueven Charitable Foundation and COVID-19 American Recovery Act funds.
The $7.5 million “Charting Our Future” capital campaign was announced to fund fieldhouse construction and football field improvements.
Grand Island Public Schools dedicated its much-beloved Memorial Stadium on Aug. 22, an event that was nearly rained out. Improvements to the stadium abounded, including a state-of-the-art scoreboard. At the core of the renovation, however, was the east side’s veterans memorial.
When Memorial Stadium held its first football game in 1947, it honored veterans from World War I and World War II. Now the east side includes more recent veterans with an interactive display.
The Principal Building, acquired by GIPS in late 2020, was officially christened the GIPS Islander Annex at a Board of Education meeting in June. The former office building, which once housed Principal Financial, now serves as a practice space for the newly-formed Grand Island Senior High Girls’ Wrestling team.
Other ideas for the building, which consists of more than 100,000 square feet, sitting on 8.5 acres, include housing GEAR UP GIPS.
The Principal Building was purchased from the company to the tune of a seven-year, $3 million interest-free lease purchase.
In other GIPS building developments, O’Connor Early Learning Center received its final touches in 2021. Previously a Shopko, work was completed in time to greet kids for the 2021-22 school year. The project cost roughly $9.6 million, and received the 2021 Community Beautification Award presented by the Regional Planning Commission.
Central City Public Schools is investing in a concrete gym project at $7.2 million. The unique structure will also serve as a storm/tornado shelter for the community with the ability to safely shelter 3,000 people when used in that capacity.
Broken Bow Public Schools officials’ dream of a $29.9 million expansion of its high school and middle school was squashed in a special bond election request in November. If the issue have passed, the net levy increase would have been 11 cents for every $100.
5. The graduates – commencements occur with modifications
Area high schools and Central Community College moved forward with in-person graduation ceremonies, despite the pandemic. Some ceremonies required masks and encouraged social distancing, and some offered broadcasts of their commencements online.
Central Community College bucked tradition even further, offering its winter graduates their own ceremony, rather than lumping them in with May graduates. In the past, December graduates celebrated with informal receptions, then had the option to participate in spring commencement.
All three campuses – Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus – gathered December 10 at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds’ Aurora Cooperative Pavilion in Grand Island. Three hundred thirty-seven students were eligible for December graduation.
Face coverings were recommended, but not required.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.