Top Stories: Masks, sex education dominate Grand Island area in 2021

Nebraska Department of Education went back to the drawing board, and following an information-gathering campaign, erased much of the contested content. Following the standards’ reworking, the term “gender identity” appeared but twice, though mentioned much more frequently in draft one.

Still, as Grand Island Public Schools indicated in an official statement on the matter, State Board of Education approval (or not) of the plan would likely have little effect on the district. The only state standards guidance school districts must adhere to pertain to reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies

In a letter to patrons, Northwest Public School Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district rejected the proposed standards, and would adhere to those already established by the district.

In many school districts – including GIPS – students can also undergo a process to be excused from studying subject matter they deem questionable or inappropriate.

Ultimately, the development of the Health Education Standards was scrapped indefinitely early September.

3. Feelings – schools turn attention to mental health of students, staff