Top Stories: Two murders, shooting, new judge top Grand Island area crime-public safety in 2021

Cody Clark of Grand Island was sentenced on Sept. 2 to 37 to 52 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather Feb. 6 in rural Hall County.

Clark, 27, was sentenced on the second-degree murder charge by Hall County District Court Judge John Marsh. He had pleaded no contest to the offense, which is a Class I-B felony.

Clark was given credit for 270 days already served.

His stepfather, Donald Carlin, was shot during a domestic disturbance at 4238 S. North Road. Carlin, 57, was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents. He died Feb. 10.

Three charges against Clark were dismissed. They were first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with good time Clark could be eligible for parole in 2039, and possibly discharged from prison in 2046.

