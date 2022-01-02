Top Stories: Two murders, shooting, new judge top Grand Island area crime-public safety in 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of stories by the Independent staff writers as they recap the top news stories in 2021.
The notable crime and court stories for 2021 included two homicides, a nonfatal shooting and the appointment of a new district judge.
No. 1 - Shooting death of Tesloach Kek Yiel
Shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 4, Tesloach Kek Yiel of Grand Island was found with gunshot wounds inside a home at 2802 LaMar Ave.
A Grand Island Fire Department ambulance transported Kek Yiel, 28, to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead.
Grand Island Police asked neighbors with home security or doorbell cameras to come forward. Police don’t believe the shooting was a random event.
No arrest has been made, but investigators are working on it.
“They’re still going full-throttle,” Capt. Jim Duering said Thursday. “We’ve got guys all over the place working that case. But we’re not there yet.”
No. 2 - Grand Island man sentenced for killing stepfather
Cody Clark of Grand Island was sentenced on Sept. 2 to 37 to 52 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather Feb. 6 in rural Hall County.
Clark, 27, was sentenced on the second-degree murder charge by Hall County District Court Judge John Marsh. He had pleaded no contest to the offense, which is a Class I-B felony.
Clark was given credit for 270 days already served.
His stepfather, Donald Carlin, was shot during a domestic disturbance at 4238 S. North Road. Carlin, 57, was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents. He died Feb. 10.
Three charges against Clark were dismissed. They were first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.
According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with good time Clark could be eligible for parole in 2039, and possibly discharged from prison in 2046.
No. 3 - 36-year-old Grand Island man wounded in shooting
Tyler Manka of Grand Island was arrested after allegedly wounding Lucas Galusha in a July 10 shooting in the area of 16th and Broadwell streets.
Galusha, a 36-year-old Grand Island man, survived the shooting, which occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Police received a call from citizens saying they saw the suspect running not far from the Central Catholic school.
Manka was arrested after a foot pursuit and after he barricaded himself in a garage at 11th Street and Ruby Avenue.
Because the suspect was possibly armed, the GIPD’s tactical response team was called.
After negotiations and the use of chemical munitions, Manka was taken into custody at 10:54 p.m.
Manka, now 27, currently faces 17 charges, including attempted second-degree murder, in Hall County District Court. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 12.
No. 4 - New district court judge
Patrick M. Lee of Kearney was appointed District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, filling the vacancy recreated by the Sept. 1 retirement of Mark Young.
Lee was appointed Nov. 29 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial position is Grand Island.
On Oct. 18 in Grand Island, Lee and two other attorneys appeared before the Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District. The other two applicants were Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings and John D. Icenogle of Kearney. The commission forwarded the names of Lee and Hinrichs to the governor for consideration.
In his appearance before the commission, Lee said that he would move to Grand Island if appointed.
Lee, 37, has worked in the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office as deputy county attorney since May 2011. In that capacity, he has prosecuted all levels of criminal cases. During the past decade, Lee has served as a special prosecutor on numerous occasions, including appointments in Adams, Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties. Additionally, Lee routinely has created and presented continuing education courses.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Nebraska Wesleyan and a juris doctor with a certificate in the litigation concentration from Creighton University School of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and was named its Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2018. Nebraska Mothers Against Drunk Driving presented him with its Hero Award in 2018.
No. 5 - Man dies after being struck by vehicle Aug. 28
Antonio Nicholas Antonio, a 45-year-old Grand Island man, was struck by a vehicle Aug. 28 on Eddy Street and died of his injuries later that night at CHI Health St. Francis.
The accident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at North Eddy and West Seventh Street.
Grand Island Police believe that the driver of the vehicle, Michelle Robinson, was under the influence of a prescription medication.
Robinson, 62, was driving north on Eddy when the accident occurred. Antonio was on foot.
Robinson remained on the scene after the accident and acknowledged that she hit the man unintentionally.
A drug recognition expert, who conducted an evaluation of Robinson, found what was believed to be “significant impairment,” GIPD said at the time.
While the drug was not illicit, “it was a prescription that she should not have been operating a motor vehicle while taking,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
Robinson was charged in Hall County Court with motor vehicle homicide with a prior DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Her preliminary hearing will be 10 a.m. Jan. 12.