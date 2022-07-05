Tornado warning in Hall County triggered by debris in the air

The Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management office said Monday’s tornado affected four homes in the county, all southeast of Grand Island.

The homes were south of Husker Highway and east of South Locust Street.

“Damage included windows, roofs, outbuildings, trees and fences and range from minor to moderate,” according to Monday’s news release. Power had been restored to three of the four homes by 11 a.m., and all were habitable.

The tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings “around 1 a.m. after radar indicated debris in the air. Warning systems were initiated at that time, including IPAWA/WEA alerts on cell phones and outdoor sirens,” said the news release, written by Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County.

IPAWA stands for Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. WEA is an acronym for wireless emergency alert.

It appeared the first two or three homes were struck prior to evidence of the tornado being found, “but the fourth home did have prior notice and time to seek shelter,” the news release says.

Sirens were activated in Hall County by the emergency center.

“A reminder to all residents that the sirens are outdoor warning devices and are not to be depended upon for indoor warning,” the news release says. “We recommend you employ a wide variety of warning devices, beginning with a NOAA Alert Radio, mobile apps, local media and social media accounts for our office and NWS Hastings.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office flew a drone to assess damages.

“A big thanks to the agencies like Grand Island Rural Fire and Hall County Sheriff, as well as Grand Island Utilities and Southern Power,” says the news release, which issued an additional thanks to neighbors and friends helping with debris management. The release also reminded people to be mindful of the excessive heat when working outside Monday.