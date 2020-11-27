Toys for Tots readying for December event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

United Way also works with school social workers and organizations are contacted to make sure a need exists in the family, Benson said.

The families will get a letter saying when they can come to shop for their approved children.

Volunteers gather at Fonner Park for the distribution at a Santa’s Workshop setup.

Toys are sorted by age, and parents can come and shop for their children.

“We pair them with a volunteer who helps them go around and see all the toys available,” Benson said. “They would get to pick one toy and they usually go home with a board game, some stocking stuffers, a stuffed animal and some household items.”

She added, “They do leave Toys for Tots with more than just one toy most years.”

Because of the pandemic, this year’s distribution will be done over two days.

Masks will be required and there will be social distancing with fewer people attending and at specific time frames to ensure a safe event.