Toys for Tots readying for December event

Toys for Tots is back!
Heartland United Way of Grand Island partners each year with the U.S. Marine Corps in Omaha to help provide children of families in need with a toy for the holidays.
Applications are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 4, for this year’s distribution.
Toy donations are being accepted online through Friday, Dec. 11. Toys can be brought to HobbyTown USA at 201 Wilmar Ave. Suite D, or the Heartland United Way Office at 1441 N. Webb Road.
Late toy donations can be brought to the United Way office through Dec. 16.
Last year, United Way received more than 1,000 applications and served 1,800 children.
This year, the local nonprofit already has received 1,070 applications.
The annual event serves children through age 12, said Cammie Benson, Heartland community engagement director.
“If someone is in need of help, the Toys for Tots program is for families who really would go without for Christmas,” she said.
The majority of its donations are provided through the U.S. Marine Corps.
Heartland coordinates with the community and local businesses for further donations of new and unwrapped toys.
United Way also works with school social workers and organizations are contacted to make sure a need exists in the family, Benson said.
The families will get a letter saying when they can come to shop for their approved children.
Volunteers gather at Fonner Park for the distribution at a Santa’s Workshop setup.
Toys are sorted by age, and parents can come and shop for their children.
“We pair them with a volunteer who helps them go around and see all the toys available,” Benson said. “They would get to pick one toy and they usually go home with a board game, some stocking stuffers, a stuffed animal and some household items.”
She added, “They do leave Toys for Tots with more than just one toy most years.”
Because of the pandemic, this year’s distribution will be done over two days.
Masks will be required and there will be social distancing with fewer people attending and at specific time frames to ensure a safe event.
“We’re asking only one person per family come and shop,” Benson said. “We’re also going to be taking temperature checks and if someone has a temperature we’ll do the shopping for them after seeing what they are wanting.”
Being able to help families in need at the holidays is rewarding, Benson said.
“It’s quite a big process, but at the end it is totally worth it,” she said. “You get to see families leaving with toys for their children who might have otherwise gone without. I think it makes it a brighter holiday for everybody.”
Families can apply for Toys for Tots at https://www.heartlandunitedway.org.
