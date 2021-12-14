Toys provided to Crisis Center come from Grand Island area businesses, individuals

Lots of companies, organizations and individuals step up this time of year to make sure children and parents receive Christmas gifts.
Some of them, for instance, “adopt” families that are served by the Crisis Center.
This year, CHI Health St. Francis, Auto America and Essential Screens have taken it upon themselves to provide presents for families. They buy gifts that have been suggested or requested by family members, said LaDonna Obermiller, who is the Crisis Center’s associate director.
The requests are humbling because some of the items families desire are things we take for granted, such as robes, socks and shoes, Obermiller said.
The Crisis Center helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The nonprofit organization serves women and men as well as children.
The Crisis Center also gets toys through the Giving Tree at Conestoga Mall, said director Karla Schwieger-Arnold.
The organization doesn’t give away toys just at Christmas time, Schwieger-Arnold said. If a family comes in with upset children, a toy will make them feel better.
Both new and gently used toys are always welcome, she said.
Three individuals dropped off gifts Friday at the Crisis Center.
April Sundberg brought in 50 copies of a book called “Breathe Like a Bear,” along with 50 teddy bears. Sundberg represents a program called Rooted in Relationships, which is an early childhood intiative.
Also bearing gifts Friday were Lonnie “Worm” McIntosh and his girlfriend, Nina Wilson.
For 27 years, McIntosh has delivered Christmas toys to organizations such as the Crisis Center and Hope Harbor.
On Friday, McIntosh and Wilson brought gifts for 45 kids, 13 mothers and six fathers. The gifts for parents might be cologne, makeup or bath products.
Money for the gifts is raised at an October poker run, organized by McIntosh and Wilson. At least 90 people, riding 68 motorcycles, took part in this year’s poker run.
McIntosh started the program with his late wife, Vera.
At some of the poker run stops, 50-50 drawings are held to raise the money. The riders on this year’s poker run stopped at the Cow Palace in Grand Island, the Grandview Cafe and Lounge in Aurora, the Independent Club in Central City, Ozzy’s Tavern in Doniphan, the Sit N Bull Saloon in Giltner and Bandits and the Sportsman’s Bar in Grand Island.
McIntosh and Wilson will deliver more toys this week to The Bridge and Crossroads in Hastings.
He also plans to drop off stuffed animals to the Grand Island Police Department, for distribution to area children.
On behalf of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education, McIntosh donated $300 to Christmas Cheer.
Toys are dropped off in collection boxes at Conoco C-Store and Motel and at Ann’s Getta Way Bar, McIntosh said.
Leftover toys are given to Heartland United Way.
Bikers, businesses and others make it a team effort, McIntosh said. He also cited the women who help with the 50-50 draws.
“I couldn’t do it without all these good people,” he said.