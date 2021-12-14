Toys provided to Crisis Center come from Grand Island area businesses, individuals

Lots of companies, organizations and individuals step up this time of year to make sure children and parents receive Christmas gifts.

Some of them, for instance, “adopt” families that are served by the Crisis Center.

This year, CHI Health St. Francis, Auto America and Essential Screens have taken it upon themselves to provide presents for families. They buy gifts that have been suggested or requested by family members, said LaDonna Obermiller, who is the Crisis Center’s associate director.

The requests are humbling because some of the items families desire are things we take for granted, such as robes, socks and shoes, Obermiller said.

The Crisis Center helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The nonprofit organization serves women and men as well as children.

The Crisis Center also gets toys through the Giving Tree at Conestoga Mall, said director Karla Schwieger-Arnold.

The organization doesn’t give away toys just at Christmas time, Schwieger-Arnold said. If a family comes in with upset children, a toy will make them feel better.