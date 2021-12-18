Toys receive tots: Gifts gathered by Marines, Grand Island Heartland United Way

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each kid also gets a stocking stuffer.

For the children, the gifts are a surprise. Parents come to Toys for Tots without children. If kids do come along, they’re kept in a separate part of the building.

Volunteers help the parents pick out gifts.

One of them, Krystal Vodehnal, has been helping at Toys for Toys for about 15 years.

“It’s a good feeling at this time of year to be able to help those that are less fortunate — just to put a smile on a person’s face on Christmas morning,” she said.

Volunteering at Toys for Tots has become a family tradition for Vodehnal, her daughter and her mother.

Her daughter, Kylie, worked alongside her for eight hours Friday. It was about the seventh year in a row for Kylie, 23. “She really likes to volunteer and give back at this time of year also,” said Vodehnal, who works at Principal.

Vodehnal’s mother, LeRoyce Roberts, volunteered for four hours Friday. She’s helped out for four years.

Vodehnal doesn’t mind being on her feet for eight hours.