Tracy Overstreet receives election administration national certification

Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet was designated as a certified elections/registration administrator during a national election meeting Aug. 24 at Scottsdale, Ariz.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the national Election Center, a nonprofit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is made up of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election-related organizations.

Overstreet has served as Hall County election commissioner since 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in business from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“My entire career has been centered around giving people a voice — for 25 years through journalism and now through elections,” Overstreet said. “The ballot box is the method that the majority of Americans share their voice in government. It is an honor and a privilege to assist Americans in that endeavor and the CERA program provides the framework and training to do so at a high level of professionalism and integrity.”