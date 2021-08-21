 Skip to main content
Traffic observations about Grand Island
COMMENTARY

Bahr Jeff

Jeff Bahr

— If you think about it, the circular entrance to Stuhr Museum is Grand Island’s first roundabout. You go right to enter or exit.

— KFC has revamped its drive-through entrance, which used to cause problems on Webb Road. The new layout takes a little getting used to, but it works.

— Because of construction, travel on Old Potash Road has been tough recently. When you come out of the new roundabout near Perkins and head for 281, you almost get dizzy.

— Ashley Homestore sends out a series of three cars to publicize its Massive $3 Million Factory-Direct Furniture and Mattress Flash Sale.

— What’s the biggest number of cars you’ve ever seen lined up at Starbucks? Sometimes, it hits double digits.

— When driving on Stolley Park Road, you can expect to hit a red light on Blaine.

— Has anybody every thought of using paunch to fill potholes?

More general comments

Broader observations about life in Grand Island and central Nebraska:

— One benefit of living in Grand Island: You can sit down on a bench next to George Washington, Mark Twain, St. Francis of Assisi, Albert Einstein or Mother Teresa.

— The arrival of Tommy’s Express seems to have ignited a car wash war in Grand Island. “Don’t pay more for less!” says an ad from Mr. G’s.

— How does Kay Cynova describe her role at Railroad Town? “I’m just the town wag,” she says.

— At Barista’s Coffee House, you can order pink bikini smoothies, whatever they are.

— Over the course of an 11-week racing meet at Fonner Park, you can count on these weather conditions: A blizzard, a thunderstorm and a 90-degree day.

— Advice: Don’t play golf against Jane Richardson.

— The managing partner of Texas Roadhouse, Doug Schliefert, is a very tall man.

— At the Grand Generation Center, the most popular entree is chicken.

— Speaking of chicken, you can have chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes at the Finish Line.

— Some reliable events on the Grand Island calendar every year: Fire school weekend, tax protest season and Flatwater Fracas.

— Grand Island seems to have a strong bond with Concordia University. Many high school graduates head to Seward.

— I wonder if the Railside name is patterned after the Railyard in Lincoln.

— I’ve never lived in another town that has a Conoco Motel.

— How can we really be sure Fonner Park has Nebraska’s most ridiculous happy hour?

— Coverage of local sporting events on the radio always begins with the Pump & Pantry pregame show.

— I just learned that a chub is a 10-pound pack of ground beef. My knowledge of beef is obviously lacking. Maybe I should go to the next Mega Meat Sale at Super Saver.

— The original Dodge school, named after Grenville Dodge, was built in 1878.

— I recommend JoJo’s Gelato in Aurora.

— You always know where Ben Sasse stands on things.

— In an effort to keep Loup Basin beautiful, Burwell has a crayon recycling program.

— If PETA members visited a livestock-friendly county, I wonder how they’d blend in.

— People say Rod Rader, the general manager of Perkins, is a pretty funny guy.

— Tip to young reporters: Make sure you know the difference between the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. If you attribute a gift to the wrong foundation, you’ll get a call the next day.

— What place in America is NOT hiring?

— I’ve heard about the Bohemian Alps and the Irish Alps. Is central Nebraska also home to the Sherman County Alps?

— After Labor Day, the Grand Island library will be closed Saturdays and open Sunday. Plan your reading accordingly.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

