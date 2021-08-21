Traffic observations about Grand Island

— If you think about it, the circular entrance to Stuhr Museum is Grand Island’s first roundabout. You go right to enter or exit.
— KFC has revamped its drive-through entrance, which used to cause problems on Webb Road. The new layout takes a little getting used to, but it works.
— Because of construction, travel on Old Potash Road has been tough recently. When you come out of the new roundabout near Perkins and head for 281, you almost get dizzy.
— Ashley Homestore sends out a series of three cars to publicize its Massive $3 Million Factory-Direct Furniture and Mattress Flash Sale.
— What’s the biggest number of cars you’ve ever seen lined up at Starbucks? Sometimes, it hits double digits.
— When driving on Stolley Park Road, you can expect to hit a red light on Blaine.
— Has anybody every thought of using paunch to fill potholes?
More general comments
Broader observations about life in Grand Island and central Nebraska:
— One benefit of living in Grand Island: You can sit down on a bench next to George Washington, Mark Twain, St. Francis of Assisi, Albert Einstein or Mother Teresa.
— The arrival of Tommy’s Express seems to have ignited a car wash war in Grand Island. “Don’t pay more for less!” says an ad from Mr. G’s.
— How does Kay Cynova describe her role at Railroad Town? “I’m just the town wag,” she says.
— At Barista’s Coffee House, you can order pink bikini smoothies, whatever they are.
— Over the course of an 11-week racing meet at Fonner Park, you can count on these weather conditions: A blizzard, a thunderstorm and a 90-degree day.
— Advice: Don’t play golf against Jane Richardson.
— The managing partner of Texas Roadhouse, Doug Schliefert, is a very tall man.
— At the Grand Generation Center, the most popular entree is chicken.
— Speaking of chicken, you can have chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes at the Finish Line.
— Some reliable events on the Grand Island calendar every year: Fire school weekend, tax protest season and Flatwater Fracas.
— Grand Island seems to have a strong bond with Concordia University. Many high school graduates head to Seward.
— I wonder if the Railside name is patterned after the Railyard in Lincoln.
— I’ve never lived in another town that has a Conoco Motel.
— How can we really be sure Fonner Park has Nebraska’s most ridiculous happy hour?
— Coverage of local sporting events on the radio always begins with the Pump & Pantry pregame show.
— I just learned that a chub is a 10-pound pack of ground beef. My knowledge of beef is obviously lacking. Maybe I should go to the next Mega Meat Sale at Super Saver.
— The original Dodge school, named after Grenville Dodge, was built in 1878.
— I recommend JoJo’s Gelato in Aurora.
— You always know where Ben Sasse stands on things.
— In an effort to keep Loup Basin beautiful, Burwell has a crayon recycling program.
— If PETA members visited a livestock-friendly county, I wonder how they’d blend in.
— People say Rod Rader, the general manager of Perkins, is a pretty funny guy.
— Tip to young reporters: Make sure you know the difference between the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. If you attribute a gift to the wrong foundation, you’ll get a call the next day.
— What place in America is NOT hiring?
— I’ve heard about the Bohemian Alps and the Irish Alps. Is central Nebraska also home to the Sherman County Alps?
— After Labor Day, the Grand Island library will be closed Saturdays and open Sunday. Plan your reading accordingly.
