Traffic observations about Grand Island

— If you think about it, the circular entrance to Stuhr Museum is Grand Island’s first roundabout. You go right to enter or exit.

— KFC has revamped its drive-through entrance, which used to cause problems on Webb Road. The new layout takes a little getting used to, but it works.

— Because of construction, travel on Old Potash Road has been tough recently. When you come out of the new roundabout near Perkins and head for 281, you almost get dizzy.

— Ashley Homestore sends out a series of three cars to publicize its Massive $3 Million Factory-Direct Furniture and Mattress Flash Sale.

— What’s the biggest number of cars you’ve ever seen lined up at Starbucks? Sometimes, it hits double digits.

— When driving on Stolley Park Road, you can expect to hit a red light on Blaine.

— Has anybody every thought of using paunch to fill potholes?

More general comments

Broader observations about life in Grand Island and central Nebraska: