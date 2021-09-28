Troopers and officers from 15 states and 20 agencies have new skills to serve their communities thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol.

On Friday, the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division completed a series of training sessions that offered instruction in multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicle inspections.

“We were proud to host dozens of troopers and officers from other states as they work to gain skills to better serve their communities,” Capt. Martin Denton, commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement, said in a news release. “Traffic safety is a partnership that crosses state lines and our team is always willing to share knowledge and skills with other agencies.”

The State Patrol hosted training sessions for the last two weeks at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. Troopers from 14 state law enforcement agencies, officers from several other agencies and representatives from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance all participated in the training.