Trailblazers: Grand Island Public Class of ’22 district’s first four-year academy grads

The Grand Island Senior High Academy Class of 2022 started their freshman year feeling like guinea pigs and ended the program feeling like trailblazers.

This year’s GISH graduating class is the first to spend all four years of high school being educated in the Academy, deemed by many students, teachers and administrators a success while continuing to evolve and shift.

At the “genesis,” said Jeff Gilbertson, GISH Executive Principal, the district compared academy models, particularly that of Nashville Metro Public Schools, and sought feedback from the community.

Some of it was not positive, recalled Greg Schlegel, Principal of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

“There were a lot of unknowns, and with our school being the size that it is, being able to communicate to accurately articulate what that (would) look like to every single stakeholder was really impossible.”

Gilbertson said the district initiated conversations and formed committees both inside and outside GIPS.

“Through a lot of conversations about what do we want for our kids, we kept coming back to a model we already had in place (Career Technical Education Center, now CPI).”

While a skeleton for the high school-wide model existed in places as far away as Nashville and as close as one of Grand Island’s own, the plan still needed filling out.

“We had a lot of questions and not a lot of answers,” Gilbertson said. “It was scary. We dumped out our high school and completely rebuilt it.”

Alexis Osborn, GISH Academy of Business and Communication Class of ’22, said she recognizes that.

“I can’t imagine being in their shoes.”

Students needed to trust the plan, albeit fluid, and the process. Some struggled doing that, said Yill Martin, GISH Academy of Medical Sciences Class of ’22.

“There was a lot of pushback from my peers. They were like, I’m only a freshman. I’m only 14, 15 years old. How am I supposed to know what I want to do for the rest of my life?”

Martin’s own peer group approached the experience with an air of adventure.

“We called ourselves ‘the guinea pigs,’ but I think we all kind of liked it. This is something new — something interesting.”

Osborn had qualms at the beginning.

“I was nervous. But I was excited … this will give me a good opportunity. But yes, I was definitely a little bit nervous.”

With its inception, the GISH academy system became not only an academic adventure, but a social experiment.

Martin said through middle school, every class, every year had a different face, lending to disconnectedness. She did not experience that at GISH, she said.

“I’ve never seen the school as big. Because of those small learning communities it allows me to build more relationships with my teachers and my peers.”

Having small, tight-knit groups lent to fewer disciplinary problems in the upper grades, when students are taking more in-depth academy coursework.

“I’m not throwing them under the bus, but our behavior issues this year have really been (grades) 9-10,” Gilbertson said. “We’ve seen fewer behavior issues as juniors and seniors.”

Alex Kemnitz, who teaches in the Academy of Engineering & Technology, said it’s about cultivating a community-like culture by recognizing students’ similar interests.

“(At the Engineering Academy) we get t-shirts, we get awards for kids … getting the academy culture is a really key step for us to limit behavior problems later on. It’s easier to do that when we’re in the academy model.”

Osborn said having a community culture in academies has alleviated behaviors like bullying.

“Obviously we have our differences … different people, backgrounds … but it’s definitely not your normal classroom. I feel like walking into our class it’s more inviting than any other general class that I’ve been in.”

Academy classes are taken in tandem with traditional high school classes and college-credit courses.

Gilbertson said, “Some students may not understand completely that flexibility to personalize and individualize their education as the world changes and their interests change.”

Osborn experienced that. Following her school year at the Academy of Freshman Exploration, where students have the opportunity to explore different careers, Osborn decided she wanted to be in education.

She changed her mind sophomore year.

“I was like, Yeah, this isn’t for me. At the end of our sophomore year, we took this Gallup test, and it was to see if you’re a good entrepreneur. I got a really high score.”

Osborn said she thought to herself after receiving her scores: “Well, I’m looking for a new academy. I’ll try this out.”

By all indications, Osborn found the right fit. Following her Sunday graduation, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study accounting and business. Down the road, she wants to become a Certified Public Accountant and get her Master’s degree.

“Then my goal is to go to cosmetology school. I want to either be a cosmetologist and own my own salon, or I want to travel the world, and do accounting.”

Martin wavered on her path, though slightly, staying within the Academy of Medical Sciences, switching from the Healthcare Pathway to the Emergency Services Pathway. She is now well on her way to being a certified EMT.

Martin isn’t planning on pursuing becoming an EMT as a professional right after high school — maybe not at all. Instead, because she’s ahead, Martin is treating the two years after graduation as a “gap year” and chasing her dream to attend a performing arts school in New York.

“I’d be, what, 20 years old, doing what I’m going to do for the rest of my life? That terrified me. The fact that I had this little cushion of two years and I could go and do something that wasn’t even a possibility before.”

Even if she doesn’t become a paramedic, Martin expressed no regrets about her time in the Academy of Medical Sciences.

“I didn’t see it as picking what I was going to do for the rest of my life, it was picking something that I’m interested in to learn more about.”

“We all got our basic high school education, with just these things added on top.”

Osborn said going to college to study education, then changing her mind partway through would have been an expensive decision.

“I didn’t waste any money. In the two years that I’ve been in accounting, I’ve already learned the first semester and a half of freshman accounting.”

Fawn Gernstein, incoming Principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration, once the Academy of Business & Communication Principal, said supporting students is what makes the academy model work.

“When I think about each of the academies, risk taking can feel like you’re in isolation. When I think about all these students walking through the halls, they’ve got teams of teachers who are saying, take that risk. Then you add the community piece on top of it saying, take that risk. We’ve got a spot for you here. It just really puts it all together into like a real world, amazing community.”

With that comes a sense of empowerment, Osborn said.

“As students I feel like our voices are really heard. There are some decisions that we’ve made in our academy that have made a huge difference. It’s amazing to see the changes that we believe will work and them actually working.”

Schlegel indicated encouraging feedback and ideas help focus and forms inviting classroom experiences — and not only that of students.

“I think about that with teachers, and they think about that with students. If I can give you autonomy within certain parameters, you’re going to be much more likely to engage in what you’re doing.”

Besides their voices, students’ experiences become moments of empowerment.

Martin and a classmate took a course at Central Community College about administering IVs.

She and her classmate were two high school kids among a room full of adult professionals.

“If I was an adult and there was this 18-year-old girl that was like, Hi, I’m gonna put this needle in you …” Martin said, laughing. “It made me and (her classmate) feel really cool. We were like, wow, we’re in high school and we’re at the same level that these adults are, that’s really crazy.”

It all could have been a plan and experiment gone wrong, but Osborn said a teacher marveled in class the other day.

“We’ve gone through COVID, and one of my teachers yesterday was like, you were pretty much set up to fail.”

She credits Grand Island Public Schools leadership for a large part of the academy model’s success.

“They have done an amazing job, especially not knowing but having this idea and making it come true.”

Gernstein explained her measure of success for the academy model.

“To see that student’s face just light up, like, this is my thing — and I know it because I’m in this academy, and I’m in this pathway. I have the confidence now to go after it.”

Martin reflected on the GISH Class of 2022’s four-year experiment, backpedaling her class’s self-imposed nickname.

“In the beginning, we called ourselves ‘the guinea pigs,’ but I feel like now that we’re seniors, ‘trailblazer’ is definitely more appropriate … yeah, for sure.”

