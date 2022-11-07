 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travel back in time during program featuring Kearney street railway

UNK_Street Railway 2

Kearney residents at the turn of the century crossed town swiftly aboard the trolleys of the Kearney Electric Company. First horse-drawn and later electrified, Kearney’s street railway brought a feeling of modernity and innovation to our booming country town. Economic depression, poor management and service problems doomed the endeavor. Yet, if you know where to look, hints at the street railway’s existence remain in town.

KEARNEY — “The Kearney Street Railway” will be the focus of a Wednesday noon program at the Kearney Public Library.

Presented by Nathan Tye, an assistant professor of history at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the program is part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the UNK Department of History.

Tye is a Kearney native and holds a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University and doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He specializes in Nebraska history, the history of the American West and Midwest, labor history, gender and sexuality history and digital and public history. Tye’s research documents the fascinating but misunderstood lives of hobos, tramps and other transient workers who traveled across the West and Midwest by hopping trains from the 1870s through 1930s.

For more information, contact Tye at 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu

+1 
Nathan Tye

Tye
