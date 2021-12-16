Traveling trio tried to commit fraud at Grand Island's Sam’s Club Tuesday

A trio of people who may be traveling the country tried to commit fraud Tuesday afternoon at Sam’s Club, according to the Grand Island Police.

Amanda Matamala Contreras and two men purchased $3,300 worth of gift cards using a stolen credit card from Fort Collins, Colo., GIPD reports.

The two males fled the scene.

Police say Matamala Contreras provided a false name and fake identification card to an officer when questioned.

Matamala Contreras, 22, was arrested for unauthorized use of a transaction device, false reporting and identity theft.

“She has no permanent address. It appears she is from the country of Chile,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Police came close to apprehending one of the men Tuesday afternoon.

GIPD Sgt. Phoukhong Manivong said a witness saw the man run across Highway 281 from Hobby Lobby and tried to enter Red Lobster, and walked past Conestoga Mall. Manivong saw the man, from a couple of blocks away, at 14th Street and Webb Road and tried to make contact with him.

“This guy was fast,” Manivong said.